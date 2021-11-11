UNAIDS 2025 target attacks mother-to-child transmission and calls for combined prevention – 11/10/2021

UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS) revised the global goals to guide public policies to control infections by 2025.

This is not the first time that Unaids has made a bold goal. The last predicted that, by 2020, 90% of people living with HIV would know they have the virus; 90% of them would receive antiretroviral therapy; and 90% would be virally suppressed (ie, undetectable load).

The final report of the Ministry of Health pointed out that, in 2020, the country did not reach two of the three goals: of the 920 thousand people lived with HIV, 89% were diagnosed, 77% are taking antiretroviral treatment and 94% have a viral load undetectable.

Now, UNAIDS has included three other goals:

95% of people using combination prevention;

95% of services seeking to eliminate vertical transmission;

95% of women of childbearing age with access to sexual orientation, reproduction and HIV services.

In addition, by 2025, UNAIDS wants countries to reach the same targets as in 2020, with five percentage points more, that is, 95% of people living with HIV know about the diagnosis; of these, 95% are undergoing treatment; and of these 95% have an undetectable viral load.

These goals address the inequalities in which HIV, covid-19 and other pandemics thrive and put people at the center, especially those most at risk and marginalized. Winnie Byanyma, Executive Director of UNAIDS

Goals are “compass”

According to Veriano Terto Júnior, vice president of Abiaids (National AIDS Policy Observatory), the goals should be seen as a path to be followed.

“We always look at these goals not from the point of view of being feasible — because they are difficult, especially for poor countries — but because they are a compass to indicate the path to be followed”, he says.

For Terto Júnior, they should serve to stimulate a debate between different actors, mainly within the scope of governments. “Brazil even managed to approach the 90-90-90 goal, but today the number of cases has increased, especially among younger people. And this is worrying, because it demonstrates that there are failures in prevention”, he points out.

One of the points he says that Brazil needs to improve is the goal for combined prevention. “We cannot be restricted only to condoms as an input. It is necessary to offer more opportunities to users”, he explains.

He points out that one of the options that needs to gain more adherence is PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), aimed at people who have more risk situations, in addition to PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV).

more prenatal

The infectious disease specialist Vera Magalhães worked for over 30 years, including opening the specialized service at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco). She agrees that UNAIDS’ goals are difficult to achieve because people are still wary of seeking out testing services.

“We have a successful program in Brazil, but lately we have observed a lack of demand from people for testing, even with the services and the rapid test. There is a prejudice against the disease of the infected patients themselves, I think a little bit of fear. “, it says.

But the problem with HIV is not being diagnosed, but not being diagnosed. As is well known, today there are both prevention and treatment drugs that are extremely effective. I’m from the era that didn’t exist. I took a lot of patients without specific treatment, and they were very dramatic pictures. I saw wonderful people die in front of me because they were just treating opportunistic infections. Vera Magalhães, infectious disease

About vertical transmission, she says that the new goals are right because many women do not have prenatal care. “Those who have access, the first time they get tested for HIV. And from then on, during pregnancy, more tests are done to follow up. The issue is the mother’s treatment, vertical prevention goes there. Many women just find out. who are infected with HIV when they arrive to give birth,” she says.

She says that, even only discovering the infection close to childbirth, it is still possible to devise some strategies to reduce the risk of transmission. “This occurs with an antiretroviral therapy. But the ideal is that this is discovered early in pregnancy, so it is always necessary to do prenatal care”, he points out.

Magalhães claims that the current government has practically given up on educational campaigns, which has a direct impact on younger people. “I feel that what most needed to be were campaigns. And at this moment, specifically, we have very little campaign to test. We don’t even hear about covid, imagine other diseases. So this makes it difficult to reach these goals because people have to always be reminded that HIV, any sexually active person can become infected.”

Image: Thinkstock

Inequalities need to be tackled

Lícia Borges Pontes, infectious disease specialist and master in public health from the UFC (Federal University of Ceará), argues that real infection control will only occur when social inequalities end.

“HIV infection is still a public health issue for the world. Brazil has a structured and technically well-based policy to deal with the matter. However, we still have many weaknesses related to social development and the lack of investments in prevention programs , early diagnosis, treatment and support to key populations”, he points out.

She explains that Brazil is among the 30 countries in the world responsible for 89% of new cases of HIV infection. “Unaids’ strategies to achieve such ambitious goals directly impact Brazil. The idea is to help strengthen and complement actions in the country,” he says.

Only with the urgent elimination of economic, social, cultural and legal inequalities can we think about ending AIDS by 2030 in Brazil and in the world. The entire strategy proposed by Unaids revolves around the end of inequalities. Lícia Pontes, infectious diseases specialist

Finally, Pontes recalls that Brazil is a continental and extremely diverse country. “The difficulties are not only biomedical, but mainly social. The inequalities potentiated by stigma and discrimination continue to limit the access of key populations and the most vulnerable people to the public health service. These structural inequalities limit proven solutions for the prevention and treatment of this disease. HIV”, he explains.