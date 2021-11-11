Uncharted 4: Record indicates arrival on PC and PS5 by February

Announced in September this year, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection recently received age rating in Australia. The news indicates that the launch of the title should be very close.

The collection features remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the expansion Uncharted Lost Legacy and was revealed during a special PlayStation broadcast two months ago. During the digital event, Sony promised to release the game on PS5 in early 2022, with a PC version coming “shortly later”.

Now, according to the Video Games Chronicle, a closer release date can be speculated. Crossing data from other games approved by the same regulatory body in Australia, the site claims that the collection of uncharted may arrive on PlayStation 5 as early as February next year.

For example, Forza Horizon 5 would have been rated for marketing in Australian territory on 3 August this year and was released today, 9 November. Already Infinite Halo, another Microsoft title, was also approved in August. The new Master Chief game will be available on December 8th of this year.

Although Sony has not given details on the PC version of the game (which follows without a launch window), based on the port of Days Gone, it is to be expected that the game arrives with some extra features. Support for different resolutions, adjustable frame rate and graphic detail customization, for example, may be present when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection get to computers.