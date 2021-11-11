Understand the risks of lack of vitamin D in the body – Health

There are many beneficial functions of vitamin D in the body. Best known for keeping bones healthy, the substance also acts as a regulator of the immune system, metabolism, cardiovascular activities, insulin level, growth and muscle formation.

THE D vitamin it is a pro-hormone produced by the human body and the most common way of its activation is by the correct exposure to the sun’s rays. But that’s not the only way to maintain vitamin D balance, which is also found in a short list of foods: fatty fish, cod liver oil, dried mushrooms, milk, eggs and beef liver. The problem is that the amount of vitamin D available in these foods is very small compared to the daily requirements.

Its lack in the body reflects in serious problems that put health at risk. In adults, it increases bone fragility and can even cause osteoporosis. In children, it compromises growth and causes rickets, a kind of bone deformity. Due to its fat-soluble characteristic, it needs fat to be absorbed by the intestine.

Benefits and supplementation

Since, however, our own body is the main source of vitamin D, experts recommend that the skin be exposed to the sun for at least 20 minutes daily, without sunscreen protection. Here’s how vitamin D is beneficial to the human body.

• Promotes strong bones, as it regulates the body’s calcium and phosphorus;

• Helps heart and muscles as it levels the blood pumping;

• Protects the immune system as a whole;

• Controls diabetes, reducing future risks of developing the disease;

• Offers a safer pregnancy, with control of high blood pressure and gestational diabetes;

• Helps in the prevention of cancers, as it acts in the cell differentiation process;

• Its effectiveness against autoimmune diseases is being studied.

Supplementation is one of the ways to replace missing vitamin D in the body, or to level the levels of the substance in the body. Dropy D, by Neo Química, is a vitamin D3 dietary supplement that helps in the prevention and treatment of bone demineralization before and after menopause, and in the prevention of rickets! But beware: its use must be accompanied by medical advice and follow-up.

Advertising:

Neo Chemistry. Your health is our vocation

References consulted:

Syrian-Lebanese Hospital. [Internet]. The importance of vitamin D. July 3, 2017. Accessed on: 10/11/2021.

Portal R7. [Internet]. Long term hospitalization risk is 2 times higher with low vitamin D status. March 10, 2021. Accessed: 10/11/2021.

Pludowski P, et al. Vitamin D effects on musculoskeletal health, immunity, autoimmunity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, fertility, pregnancy, dementia and mortality-a review of recent evidence. Autoimmun Rev. 2013; 12(10): 976-89.

Holick MF. Evolution, biological function, and recommended dietary allowances for vitamin D. In Vitamin D. Humana Press, Totowa, NJ. 1999: 1-16.

Castro LCG. The vitamin D endocrinological system. Brazilian Archives of Endocrinology & Metabolism. 2011; 55: 566-575.

Peters BSE, Martini LA. Vitamin D. In ILSI Brazil publications series: fully recognized nutrient functions. 2nd ed. São Paulo: ILSI Brazil-International Life Sciences Institute of Brazil, 2014, vol 2.

Dropy product insert D.