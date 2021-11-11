Unimed Sorocaba announces investment of R$ 5 million in new unit

Unimed Sorocaba announced this Wednesday (10) an investment of R$ 5 million for the installation of a new unit of the cooperative, in the South Wing of Shopping Iguatemi Esplanada. The start of operation is scheduled for March or April 2022.

The cooperative’s new unit will occupy an area of ​​approximately 383 square meters, which will house the commercial area and an assistance unit. The new care unit will have 10 collection rooms for laboratory tests, a vaccine clinic for adults and children and three rooms for ultrasounds, with service and imaging equipment more focused on the maternal and child segment.

The sales and after-sales services for health plans from Unimed Sorocaba will operate in the new commercial area.

According to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed Sorocaba, Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, the announcement of the installation of a new unit of the cooperative is part of the expansion and revitalization plan of the assistance and business units, both in Sorocaba and in the municipalities that are part of the its coverage area, aiming to further improve the service and comfort to its customers.

“Unimed Sorocaba’s partnership with Iguatemi Esplanada will provide more comfort and quality of care to patients. They are two brands of excellence, committed to exceeding the expectations of their customers”, highlights Ribeiro Neves.

The general manager of Iguatemi Esplanada, Ana Carolina Gonçalves, says that the inauguration of the new Unimed Sorocaba unit at the mall will be a milestone that reinforces the mix of services and consolidates itself as one of the main shopping, leisure, gastronomy and services centers in the interior São Paulo.

“Furthermore, this partnership with Unimed Sorocaba further consolidates Iguatemi Esplanada not only as an enterprise focused on shopping, leisure and gastronomy, but as a hub for investment and business”, says Ana Carolina.

Remembering that Unimed Sorocaba has the Dr. Miguel Soeiro Hospital in the city, among other units, such as the one that already operates in Shopping Cidade Sorocaba. Currently, the health cooperative has more than 100,000 direct customers and is made up of 1,200 cooperative doctors and 2,533 employees. (From the Newsroom)