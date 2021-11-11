UOL A Farm poll points out who should win the farmer’s test

This Wednesday (10), another worker will escape from the fields and become a farmer in the rural reality of Record. Dayane Mello, Sthe Matos and Gui Araújo will compete for the most disputed hat on the program and one of them will become the leader of the week. The test will be held during today’s live program, but in the meantime, the UOL A Fazenda poll points out who is the public’s favorite to win the dynamic.

UOL A Fazenda Poll

Until this Wednesday afternoon, the favorite to win the Farmer’s Test is Dayane Mello, with 39.91% of the audience preference. Gui Araújo comes next, with 36.47% of the votes. In last place is Sthe Matos, who only accounts for 23.62% of the spectators’ crowd. It is worth remembering that the UOL A Fazenda poll has no influence on the outcome of the dynamics that will be carried out during today’s live program. Tiago Piquilo is also in the field, but was vetoed and will not be able to participate in the competition.

DCI also wants to know who is the favorite to be the new farmer. Voting in the poll HERE

How was the garden formed?

Rico Melquiades won the Trial of Fire and gained immunity, in addition to the power to immunize a house pawn. Former MTV chose Mileide Mihaile.

Marina Ferrari, farmer of the week, appointed Dayane Mello to the farm. Sthe Matos was the most voted by the other players and with 5 votes, he occupied the second stool next to Day.

The digital influencer pulled Tiago Piquilo from the bay. Aline Mineiro received the power of the red flame and could indicate one of the stall’s pawns, but chose to continue with the dynamics of the remaining one.

Gui Araújo was not saved by anyone and was awarded the fourth vacancy in the field. He vetoed Tiago Piquilo from participating in the dynamic that will be held today.