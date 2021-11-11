Urussanga City Hall – SC announces Selection process: Up to R$3.9 thousand

In the state of Santa Catarina, a Urussanga City Hall announces the opening of a new notice of simplified selection process that aims to fill vacancies in higher education, complete and incomplete, in the Municipal Department of Education.

Check out the opportunities below:

math teacher 6th to 9th grade; history teacher 6th to 9th grade; geography teacher 6th to 9th grade; art teacher 6th to 9th grade; children’s teacher; physical education teacher kindergarten/primary education; teacher initial years 1st to 5th grade; Portuguese language teacher 6th to 9th grade; English language teacher 6th to 9th grade; 6th to 9th grade science teacher; religious education teacher 6th to 9th grade; Italian language teacher 1st to 5th year; special education teacher – inclusive education; school transport monitor; school monitor; general services agent; and speech therapist.

The salaries offered vary between R$ 1,182.70 to R$ 3,899.03, per workload of 10 to 40 hours per week.

SUBSCRIPTION

Those interested in competing for one of the vacancies may apply until November 20, 2021, exclusively, at the official electronic address of the organizing board, Unibave. The registration fee ranges from R$35 to R$70.00.

EVIDENCES

The selection process will have an objective test (classifying and eliminatory character) with 25 questions distributed among the subjects of Portuguese language, mathematics and specific knowledge; more proof of titles for teaching posts.

The selection is valid for 12 months, counting from the date of approval of the final result, which period may be extended once, for an equal period, at the discretion of the administration.

NOTICE 001/2021