US Consumer Inflation Rises In October To Highest Level In 31 Years

CPI registers an increase of 6.2% compared to the same month last year, the biggest increase since December 1990; excluding energy and food, the indicator advances 4.6%

the index of inflation to the consumer of U.S was 6.2% in October, the biggest increase in 31 years, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Wednesday, 10. The CPI, the acronym in English, brings together products ranging from gasoline to food and vehicles , similar to Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official indicator of Brazilian inflation. The result of October, compared to the same month of last year, was the most expressive since December 1990 and reinforces the impacts of price changes in the recovery process of the world’s largest economy after the shocks generated by the new coronavirus pandemic. In comparison with the previous month, consumer inflation increased by 0.9%. Both results came in above expectations by market analysts. Excluding the impacts of changes in energy and food, considering the CPI cores, the index increased by 4.6% year-on-year and 0.6% on a monthly basis. The first group recorded an increase of 4.8% compared to September, while on a 12-month basis the variation was 30%. Food products rose 0.9% and 5.3%, respectively. Fuels had an increase of 12.3% in October compared to the previous month, and 59.1% in the 12-month parallel.

The signs of high inflation in recent months led to the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US Central Bank, to review the monetary stimulus strategy adopted after the Covid-19 pandemic. In early November, the organization announced a gradual reduction in the purchase of government bonds. Starting later this month, the Fed will cut $15 billion from the monthly acquisition, from $120 billion to $105 billion monthly. The organization indicated that it should make a further reduction of US$ 15 billion in December, moving the purchase to US$ 90 billion. “The Committee believes that similar reductions in the pace of purchases of liquid assets will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if justified by changes in economic prospects,” the monetary authority’s minutes said. Despite the cut in stimulus, the Fed did not change interest rates, keeping the rate at minimum levels between 0% and 0.25%, and stated that “it hopes it is appropriate to maintain this target range until the labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with those of the Committee”.

The Federal Reserve also noted that inflation was high, but noted that the reasons were fleeting. “Inflation is high, largely reflecting factors that are expected to be transitory. The imbalances in supply and demand related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy contributed to considerable increases in prices in some sectors”, informed the Fed. According to the monetary authority, the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 and the reduction of restrictions should continue to drive activities. “The trajectory of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus. Progress on vaccination and a reduction in supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment, as well as a reduction in inflation. Risks to the economic outlook remain.”