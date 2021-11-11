US stocks have never had such favorable conditions, says Jakurski | Time to invest

The change in the fiscal and monetary approach in the economies generated by the covid-19 pandemic, especially in the United States, had positive impacts that placed American stock exchanges in the most favorable situation in recent years. The rating is André Jakurski, founder and manager of JGP Asset Management .

Reflecting on fiscal and monetary policies over the last two decades during an analysis house event empiricus, Jakurski noted that, in the past, Central Banks regulated inflation and economic activity based on interest rates, acting according to the growth or loss of pace of growth in countries.

With the crisis of the property bubble in 2008, according to him, after the zero interest rate, monetary policy started to be based on the injection of liquids in the markets (quantitative easing), with the expectation that the economy would recover based on the “wealth effect” caused by inflation in the prices of real and financial assets.

In the most recent crisis, quantitative easing was combined with a fiscal impulse, in addition to the easing of the inflation targeting policy in the US, which started to seek an annual average of 2% in the long term. These factors led to a “monetary and fiscal symbiosis that did not exist” in the North American countries, which benefited stocks on the stock exchange.

In his view, the incentive packages announced by the Biden government are more modest than others already implemented and with results for the medium and long term. “The infrastructure plan will not have a significant impact next year, the peak will be in 3 years. Fiscal spending will also be lower, compared to the two previous years.”

He believes, however, that the savings accumulated during the pandemic are still important to make up for the lack of government benefits. “The recession that led to a decrease in work and income also ended up generating an excess of savings that will continue to maintain stock exchange records, which are sailing with the loosest monetary conditions in history”, he commented. “That and the resolution of power and chip supply crises will help ensure reasonably strong demand and growth compared to previous periods.”

Jakurski highlighted the quality of the performance of American stock exchanges. “It’s not a bubble because profits, on the whole, were very strong, pulled by energy and financial companies, for example.”