Val and MC Gui get annoyed with Rico saying he’s going to the final: ‘Convicto’ – 11/10/2021

In a chat at the academy of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dayane Mello, MC Gui, Valentina Francavilla and Tiago Piquilo criticized Rico Melquiades, citing the humorist’s behavior in the formation of the eighth farm last night, when he shook the house with the powers of the flame and ended the night arguing with Aline Mineiro.

“It’s cool, if you see me answer it, I’ll answer it, but that’s it. If I need to vote, I’ll vote, I won’t save it and that’s it. How can anyone want to win the prize here by acting like that?”, asked Valentina .

“Because he’s ambitious. How do you say it? Ambition makes you eat a cold dish, right?”, Dayane replied. “I think that if you don’t come in here exactly as you are, in body and soul, you’re fake, one moment it falls, one moment you discover”, continued the former stage assistant of Ratinho.

“He smoothes it, smoothes it and then ‘shovel’,” said MC Gui, simulating a slap.

“Everyone, huh Gui, it wasn’t one, two, it was everyone. And this fact that he’s sure is going to the final was also bothering me for a while,” stated Valentina.

“Yeah, he speaks with conviction,” agreed MC Gui. “Convinced, he does the sums,” Valentina said, mimicking Rico’s lines.

“It makes you want to laugh, we don’t even know what tomorrow will be. Tomorrow, you’ll break a foot, an arm, then you can see if you don’t have to go home,” joked Dayane.

The trio continued needling Rico, while Tiago listened to the conversation in silence during their exercises.

1 / 7 Liziane came out on the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 7 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 7 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo, on the other hand, remained in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 7 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus 5 / 7 Lary was the 5th eliminated Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm Play/Playplus 6 / 7 Tati was the 6th eliminated Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden. Play/Playplus 7 / 7 Erasmus was the 7th eliminated Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus