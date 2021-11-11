Val and MC Gui get annoyed with Rico saying he’s going to the final: ‘Convicto’ – 11/10/2021

In a chat at the academy of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dayane Mello, MC Gui, Valentina Francavilla and Tiago Piquilo criticized Rico Melquiades, citing the humorist’s behavior in the formation of the eighth farm last night, when he shook the house with the powers of the flame and ended the night arguing with Aline Mineiro.
“It’s cool, if you see me answer it, I’ll answer it, but that’s it. If I need to vote, I’ll vote, I won’t save it and that’s it. How can anyone want to win the prize here by acting like that?”, asked Valentina .
“Because he’s ambitious. How do you say it? Ambition makes you eat a cold dish, right?”, Dayane replied. “I think that if you don’t come in here exactly as you are, in body and soul, you’re fake, one moment it falls, one moment you discover”, continued the former stage assistant of Ratinho.
“He smoothes it, smoothes it and then ‘shovel’,” said MC Gui, simulating a slap.
“Everyone, huh Gui, it wasn’t one, two, it was everyone. And this fact that he’s sure is going to the final was also bothering me for a while,” stated Valentina.
“Yeah, he speaks with conviction,” agreed MC Gui. “Convinced, he does the sums,” Valentina said, mimicking Rico’s lines.
“It makes you want to laugh, we don’t even know what tomorrow will be. Tomorrow, you’ll break a foot, an arm, then you can see if you don’t have to go home,” joked Dayane.
The trio continued needling Rico, while Tiago listened to the conversation in silence during their exercises.
