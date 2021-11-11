Valdemar da Costa Neto announces Bolsonaro’s entry into PL and marks a membership ceremony

BRASILIA – The PL informed this Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro will join the party. The affiliation ceremony was scheduled for the 22nd, in Brasília. Bolsonaro met with the president of the party, former deputy Valdemar da Costa Neto, on Wednesday, at Palácio do Planalto.

The announcement was initially made by the party’s press office in the early afternoon. At night, Costa Neto released a video commenting on the affiliation.

“My friends and my Liberal Party friends. It is with great satisfaction that I announce the signing of President Jair Bolsonaro’s file for November 22,” declared the former deputy.

According to him, PL will have a “big participation” in next year’s election:

— Where will we bring our comrades, our mayors, our friends, our affiliates to monitor this affiliation, which is a matter of great importance for the country and that we will have a great participation in this election and we will do everything so that we can reap the that is best for our people, so that we can improve the lives of the Brazilian people.

The information has not yet been confirmed by Bolsonaro. Earlier, the president stated that the chance of joining the party was 99.9%, but that there was still a need to define platforms in São Paulo.

— Today I’m going to talk to Valdemar Costa Neto and I think we should hit the hammer. There is only one small detail that involves São Paulo, which has 30 million voters, is the second largest GDP in the country, after the Union. If I run for reelection, I want to have a candidate for the government of São Paulo, for the Senate and a bench of nominees (to the National Congress). This small detail remains to be settled with Valdemar, which I believe he will do today,” said Bolsonaro, in an interview with Rádio Cultura, in Espírito Santo.

Bolsonaro has been without a party since November 2019, when he left the PSL, the party for which he was elected. In recent months, in addition to the PL, he has also been talking to PP and Republicans. The three acronyms are part of the block known as Centrão.

The likely entry of the president into the PL, however, has already caused divergences in the caption. Parliamentarians in opposition to the government are already talking about leaving the party, while state directorates are trying to ensure autonomy to maintain regional agreements and are pointing to opponents of the Planalto Palace incumbent. The greatest resistance is in the North and Northeast.