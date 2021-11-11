Valentina teams up with Rico’s rivals and abuses a pawn in A Fazenda 13: ‘Traitor’ · TV News

Despite having been an ally of Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13, Valentina Francavilla seems determined to switch sides and stay with Alagoas’ rivals. This Wednesday (10), the stage assistant got together with MC Gui and Dayane Mello and detonated the former MTV for not having immunized her during the formation of the garden. “Traitor,” fired the pawn.

At the headquarters’ gym, the Italian spoke with the ex-Big Brother Itália and the funk player. Tiago Piquilo also participated in the conversation, but avoided giving too many opinions about Rico, as he usually has a good relationship with the influencer.

In an excerpt of the “meeting”, Valentina complained about the fact that Rico had chosen to hand over the power of the red flame to Aline Mineiro, and that he had agreed to give it to Dayane: “Day gave him the ball, that is, she gave the chance for him to do [a Prova de Fogo]. Everyone was sitting down, I thought he was going to get up from the bench and say: ‘Day is here’. He gave it to Aline!”

“In my eyes, if he takes this thing and gives it to someone who is his opponent [da Dayane], then it would be a betrayal. From the moment he gave it to a person who is one of her closest, I don’t know how treacherous it is,” disagreed James. “But she was already in the fields, the power of the red flame could defend her, she could have pulled someone who would leave,” countered MC Gui.

“If he had given me immunity and had kept the R$ 10 thousand… He never thought of me at all. He could have given me immunity”, agreed the model. “Immunity is a very serious thing, he had to be very safe to give it to someone,” said Piquilo.

Valentina then reinforced her anger with Rico’s choice to immunize Mileide Mihaile to the headquarters vote. “He immunized someone on the other side, someone from there, instead of immunizing one of us. He immunized someone on the opposing team,” she complained, adding, “Traitor. He shot himself in the foot.”

