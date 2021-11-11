Vanessa da Mata feels threatened in Trancoso and files a police report

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

According to the column by Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, singer Vanessa da Mata spent the afternoon of this Tuesday (10/11) at a police station in the city of Trancoso, Bahia. The artist was allegedly threatened by a businessman, whose first name is Ricardo, for this reason he decided to make a police report.

Vanessa was accompanied by some friends and they were all threatened while they were at Santo Café.

According to the statement provided by the artist, the confusion started when Ricardo questioned her and a friend if they knew him.

The famous did not remember who it was, however, the owner of the cafe would have been involved in a mess with a friend of Vanessa last Saturday (6th).

According to the singer’s statement, after not recognizing Ricardo, he started to act in an intimidating way, as the security of the place. When he decided to pay the bill and leave, the boy began to verbally attack Vanessa, who responded and left Ricardo even more excited, leaving for a possible physical aggression, being controlled by the security guard.

From that moment on, Vanessa da Mata was afraid to continue with her stay in the city, opting to file the police report with a view to her integrity. It is worth remembering that the singer did not speak through her advice or social media. The police station informed that it could not provide more information.