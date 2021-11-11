The worst moment in Vasco’s history had huge doses of embarrassment this Wednesday. Cruz-Maltino reached the fourth straight defeat – fifth straight game without winning – after managing to take 3-0 to Vitória, in São Januário. The team from Bahia is still alive in the fight against relegation and the home team sinks even further into shame in the final stretch of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

But already?

Wednesday’s game started as if last Sunday’s game hadn’t ended. Frightened, Vasco missed a pass with MT on the left side of the attack field, Leão built a counterattack and Marcinho, from outside the area, hit Lucão’s upper left corner. Open scoreboard with one minute of play. And the mood of melancholy became a horror movie.







Another embarrassment at home: Vasco loses to Vitória 3-0 Photo: André Melo Andrade / Gazeta Press

ineffective pressure

Immediately, the pressure of the few present turned against the home team – and the boos had been there since the warm-up. Even with slow passes, Cruz-Maltino tried to respond. Andrey kicked out of the area but sent it out. Nene and Cano forced Lucas Arcanjo to work… but the scoreboard and the cursing of the payers held up.

the calvary

The second stage started with hope for the home team. The fans decided to encourage, Fernando Diniz made a change in the team at halftime and there was patience from the stands, despite the team’s lower productivity. The problem is that, in a corner on 23 minutes, Thalisson pulled away from Walber and tested alone to expand the score.

Want more?

But as everything that is bad can always get worse, Walber gave David a penalty. Marcinho turned the score 3-0, in the 32nd minute. Then yes: at least a third of Vasco’s fans left and the atmosphere in the stadium became a funeral for the home team. And even more party for the visitors, alive in the fight against relegation.

DATASHEET

VASCO 0x3 VICTORY

Date/Time: 11/10/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Public and income: 681 payers (689 gifts) / BRL 13,412.00

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro

Yellow Cards: Walber, Andrey, Cano and Gabriel Pec (VAS); Eduardo, Fernando Neto (VIT)

Red cards: There wasn’t.

Goals: Marcinho (1’/1ºT and 32’2ºT) and Thalisson (23’/2ºT)

VASCO

Lucão; Bruno Gomes, Walber (Romulo, 37’/2ºT), Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and MT (Morato, Interval; Gabriel Pec (Galarza, 37’/2ºT), Cano and Nene – Technician: Fernando Diniz.

VICTORY

Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata, Thalisson, Wallace and Roberto (Renan Luís, 43’/2ºT); João Pedro, Fabinho, Eduardo (Cedric, 19’/2ºT) and Fernando Neto (Soares, 35’/2ºT); Marcinho (Alisson Santos, 35’/2ºT) and David (Caíque Souza, 43’/2ºT) – Technician: Wagner Lopes.