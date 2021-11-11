Via hits the 7th consecutive quarter in blue and has an operating profit of BRL 101 million in the third quarter

THE Via (VIIA3) reported operating income of BRL 101 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 1% from the same period last year, shows a document published this Wednesday (10).

Despite this, on the accounting side, there was a loss of R$ 638 million. Earlier, the company informed that it had impact of BRL 810 million on the 3rd quarter result with provision for labor claims.

Via said in the balance sheet that the processes stem mainly from layoffs promoted by the company since 2011, in a strategy of downsizing the workforce to “improve its profitability” and that it hired a specialized consultancy to help it create an action plan on the labor lawsuits.

Year-to-date, Via earned R$ 413 million, reversing the loss of R$ 63 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, totaled R$ 669 million, an increase of 6.7%.

The Ebitda margin was 9.1%, an expansion of 1.1 percentage point.

On the other hand, net revenue dropped 6%, to R$7.3 million.

Via, which is investing in the creation of a sales ecosystem made up of digital and physical assets, posted a 5.7% growth in total gross sales (GMV) in the quarter, pressured by a 14.3% drop in store performance physical.

However, digital sales, own or third parties, had a GMV growth of 34.7%, to 6.6 billion reais, increasing the share of the group’s total sales by 12.9 percentage points, to 59.8% .

The marketplace totaled around R$2 billion in GMV, up 133% and contributed around 30% of digital sales in the third quarter Gross GMV of R$11.1 billion.

See the document: