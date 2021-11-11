Via, Locaweb and SulAmerica fall sharply after 3Q21 balance sheets; Ibovespa up By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – In a day with many quarterly results published, the advances 1.80%, with 107,875 points at 10:35 am. CSN (SA:), Usiminas (SA:) and Gerdau (SA:) lead the rises in the index, while Via (SA:), Locaweb (SA:) and SulAmérica (SA:) stand out among the losses.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Hi (SA:) – Oi presented consolidated of R$4.811 billion in 3Q21, . Ebitda totaled R$ 1.398 billion between July and September, an amount 5.86% lower than that calculated in the same period last year. The routine Ebitda was R$ 1.460 billion, in line with what was registered a year earlier. The shares fall 4.90%, to R$ 0.97.

Banrisul (SA:) – Banrisul closed the third quarter with an adjusted amount of R$171.5 million. Shares fell 2.84%, to R$11.30.

Aliansce Sonae (SA:) – Shopping mall company Aliansce Sonae had BRL 60.584 million in the third quarter of 2021, an amount that represents an increase of 150.5% compared to the same period in 2020. The shares soared 5.91%, to BRL 22.58 .

Locaweb – Locaweb recorded an adjusted amount of R$25.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Without adjustments, the net loss was BRL 3.7 million, a drop of 147.8% over the volume recorded from July to September 2020. Assets lost 6.14%, to BRL 19.71.

Porto Seguro (SA:) – Porto Seguro closed the third quarter of this year with a recurring amount of R$ 206.5 million. The shares fell 3.01% to R$ 24.16.

Even (SA:) – The developer Even had R$ 51.595 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Ebitda totaled R$ 64.974 million, a drop of 10.7% on the same basis of comparison. Assets rise 2.56%, to R$7.21.

JBS (SA:) – JBS reported R$7.6 billion in the third quarter, . The company’s Board of Directors approved the cancellation of all 137,269,200 common shares held in treasury on this date, without reducing the capital stock, and a Buyback Plan that allows the acquisition of up to 129,073,668 common shares.

The company also announced that, as of January, the global operations presidency will return to exist, which will be divided between André Nogueira, who will assume the position in North America, and Oceania and for the plant-based business. With the changes, the presidency of JBS Brasil will be occupied by Gilberto Xandó and the presidency of Seara will be assumed by João Campos. JBS shares soar 3.01%, at R$39.

Totvs (SA:) – Totvs presented in 3Q21 an amount of R$ 89.9 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same stage of 2020. Assets advanced 2.76%, to R$ 36.07.

Via – Via informed that, as a result of an update on the amounts of provisions for labor claims, arising from provisions for this line. Altogether, the total amount was increased by R$ 1.2 billion. Shares plummet 14.89% to R$6.

Intermediate (SA:) – The medicine group NotreDame Intermédica found a negative result of . The adjusted fell 70.8% in the period, to R$ 132 million, with the margin falling from 12.7 percentage points to 4.1%. Assets fall 1.19%, to R$ 73.19.

Smartfit (SA:) – The network of SmartFit gyms registered BRL 139.2 million in the third quarter of this year, 14% less than the loss of BRL 162.8 million in the same period last year. Ebitda totaled R$3.7 million in the quarter, reversing the negative indicator of R$24.6 million in the annual comparison. The shares rise 0.78%, to R$ 22.03.

SLC Agrícola (SA:) – SLC Agrícola reported R$113.7 million in the third quarter, as a result of better sales prices and the positive reflection of the dynamics of accounting for biological assets, due to expectations of higher margins in relation to the previous harvest. In the quarter, the operating result measured by the adjusted Ebitda was a record, ending the period at R$330.6 million, an increase of 36.6%. Shares appreciate 0.08% at R$48.11.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial Energia reported an adjusted amount of R$502 million in the third quarter of this year, a decrease of 17.3% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 1.454 billion in the period, an advance of 23.8% in the annual comparison. The papers rise 1.45%, to R$ 24.44.

Blue (SA:) – Azul reported a BRL 2.24 billion loss in the third quarter, up from the BRL 1.2 billion loss a year earlier. The result measured by Ebitda, in turn, totaled BRL 485.6 million, compared to BRL 198 million in the same period last year. Assets soar 4.46%, at R$ 27.62.

South America – SulAmérica’s continued operations totaled R$280.3 million in 3Q21, down 2% from a year earlier. On the one hand, insurance revenues grew 5.3% year-on-year to R$4.99 billion, with an emphasis on life and personal accident insurance. The papers fall 3.71%, to R$ 28.58.

Bradesco (SA:) – Bradesco is considering expanding its digital banking operations to countries like the United States and Mexico, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari said on Wednesday. The shares rise 1.18%, to R$ 20.63.

Bradespar (SA:) – Bradespar, a company controlled by Bradesco, ended the third quarter of 2021 with R$ 1.175 billion against a positive result of R$ 796.608 million registered in the same period of 2020. The shares advance 4.04%, to R$ 47.64.

BRF (SA:) – BRF recorded R$ 271 million in continued operations in the third quarter of this year. The result reverts a profit of R$ 219 million verified in the same period of 2020. The net revenue from the company’s sales in the period totaled R$ 12.390 billion, an increase of 24.6% over the R$ 9.943 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Assets fall 1.95%, to R$22.67.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited in which both agreed to pursue opportunities to develop solutions for the steel industry focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The shares soar 4.69%, at R$ 68.77.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras has proposed to increase, between two and four times, the price of in 2022 in new contracts that the state-owned company is negotiating with state concessionaires, according to the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás), published Valor Econômico. Shares rose 0.64%, to R$26.60.

Melnick (SA:) – Melnick had R$ 19.7 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 95.3% compared to the same period in 2020. The adjusted Ebitda was R$ 13.8 million, a decrease of 30.5%. Assets advance 1.44%, to R$ 4.24.

Enaut (SA:) – Enauta ended 3Q21 with R$134 million, an increase of 351.70% compared to 3Q20. The papers rise 1.12%, to R$ 14.45.

Valid (SA:) – Valid recorded R$52.3 million attributable to controllers in the third quarter of this year, reversing a net loss of R$400 thousand presented in 3Q20. The shares soar 7.73%, at R$8.36.

Profarma (SA:) – Profarma had BRL 24.6 million in the third quarter of this year, 13.20% lower compared to the same period in 2020. Ebitda was BRL 71.8 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 2.90 %. Assets fall 1.12%, to R$ 5.29.

Copel (SA:) – Copel had BRL 2.852 billion in 3Q21, 320% above the BRL 680 million in the same period in 2020. Ebitda was BRL 4.492, an increase of 274%. The papers advance 0.71%, at R$ 5.64.

Log-in (SA:) – Log-In had R$ 60.3 million in 3Q21, an increase of 562% to R$ 9.1 million in 3Q20. Ebitda was R$ 106.3 million, an increase of 26.70%. The shares rise 1.50%, to R$21.67.

3R Petroleum (SA:) – 3R Petroleum had R$ 14.1 million in the third quarter of this year, a reduction of 67.40% compared to the same period in 2020. The adjusted Ebitda, on the other hand, was R$ 104.9 million, a high of 110.10% compared to the same period in 2020. Assets drop 0.06%, to R$ 34.09.

Simpar (SA:) – The Simpar group recorded R$ 245.8 million in the third quarter of this year, an annual increase of 235.80%. Ebitda reached R$ 1.2 billion, an advance of 98% and net revenue was R$ 3.96 billion, an advance growth of 52.10%. The shares soar 5.68%, at R$ 12.46.

Hermes Pardini (SA:) – The Hermes Pardini Institute recorded R$ 52.6 million in the third quarter of this year, a drop of 12.80% compared to the same period in 2020. Ebitda totaled R$ 121.6 million, an increase of 5.20%. Already the Ebitda margin was 24%, a high of 5.34 pp Shares retreat 0.18%, to R$ 22.81.

Taesa (SA:) – Taesa ended 3Q21 with net income of R$536.9 million, a decrease of 18.30% compared to 3Q20. Ebitda was R$ 539.7 million in the third quarter, an increase of 31.40%. The shares rise 0.40%, to R$ 12.65.

Vivara (SA:) – Vivara recorded R$ 86.2 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 138.60% compared to 3Q20. The adjusted Ebitda was R$ 66.6 million, an increase of 34.50%. Assets soar 2.68%, at R$29.93.

Fras-Le (SA:) – Fras-Le recorded R$ 83.7 million in 3Q21, an increase of 98.30% over 3Q20. Ebitda was R$ 101.5 million, up 7.80%. The papers rise 1.96%, to R$ 15.63.

Eucatex (SA:) – Eucatex recorded R$70.5 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 61.20%. Ebitda was R$ 116.9 million, an annual advance of 3.30%. Shares drop 2.90% to R$8.70.

Guararapes (SA:) – Guararapes recorded R$207.3 million in 3Q21, reversing the loss of R$51.4 million observed in the same period last year. The shares appreciate 2.57%, at R$ 12.77.

Positive (SA:) – Positivo reported R$53.7 million in the third quarter, up 6.80% over 3Q20. Ebitda was R$ 89.2 million, an increase of 41.70%. Assets advance 1.07%, to R$ 9.41.

Tupy (SA:) – Tupy had a record R$1.83 billion in 3Q21. Net income, however, dropped 2.20%, reaching R$ 125.15 million. Ebitda reached R$ 276 million. The shares rise 1.68%, to R$ 22.36.

Stapar (SA:) – Estapar recorded R$48.2 million in 3Q21, down 34.1% compared to a net loss of R$73.1 million. Ebitda was R$ 60.5 million, up 9%. The shares soar 8.04%, at R$ 5.51.