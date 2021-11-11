Via reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 638 million in the 3rd quarter | Companies

THE Via , old Via Retail , registered prejudice net attributed to controllers of BRL 638 million in third quarter this year, reversing net income of BRL 590 million calculated in the same period of 2020.

According to the retailer, net income adjusted for non-recurring effects totaled R$101 million between July and September, positive for the seventh quarter in a row. already the revenue net retreated 6% on the annual basis, to r $ 7.35 billion.

The gross volume of merchandise (GMV) rose 6% on an annual basis, reaching R$ 11.1 billion, driven by the digital sales. Via claims that this is the eighth consecutive quarter in which the company has performed above the market average.

The GMV of physical stores, however, had a drop of 14.3% between July and September, to BRL 5.21 billion, with the flow below expectations, while gross digital sales totaled BRL 6.62 billion, growth of 34.7% in compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Digital sales reached 60% share of total gross merchandise volume. While the marketplace had a 133% jump year-on-year and totaled R$ 2 billion in revenue, with a 30% share of online sales, an increase of 12.6 percentage points (pp) year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA, its acronym in English) adjusted totaled BRL 669 million between July and September, up 6.7% over the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda margin rose 1.1 pp, to 9.1%.

According to Via, Ebitda was impacted by R$ 1 billion due to the reinforcement of the labor provision, in which there was a 32% increase in the value of the average ticket for cases sentenced in 2021.