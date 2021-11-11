Via (VIIA3) has an adjusted profit of BRL 101 million, but provisions BRL 810 million for labor claims

SAO PAULO – Via (VIIA3) recorded an adjusted net income of R$ 101 million in the third quarter of 2021, 1% higher than the R$ 100 million registered in the same period in 2020. When taking into account the accounting perspective , however, the retailer’s loss was BRL 638 million, heavily impacted by provisions for labor claims, which totaled BRL 810 million.

Returning to the operational area, the company saw its net revenue decline by 5.9% year-on-year, reaching R$7.3 billion. According to Via, this was due to the worse performance of physical stores, with the closing of 100 points in the last year, and the advance of the e-commerce.

The company highlights in the document published this Wednesday night (10) the improvement in its online sales volume – the 3P segment, of external sellers, saw gross revenue advance to R$ 2 billion, growth of 133% in the year , and the 1P, of the company’s own sales, reached a turnover of BRL 3.9 billion, an increase of 10%.

“For the 8th consecutive quarter, we outperformed the online market and won market share. Our sales performance was very positive in the quarter despite a challenging economic scenario and strong competitive environment. Digital sales accounted for 60% of the total GMV”, stated the company.

Via suffers from the decline of physical stores, but points to the advancement of online

in addition to the e-commerce, Via also stands out for its portfolio of financial solutions, which includes banQi and the Celer network, with the number of total customers increasing 47% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reaching 10.3 million, and the total volume of payments (TPV) with an increase of 23% in the year, reaching R$ 10 billion.

The retailer recorded an adjusted operating Ebitda of BRL 669 million, with a margin of 9.1%, 1.1 percentage point higher than in the third quarter of 2020. Via managed to improve its gross operating margin from 29.6% to 31%, reducing the cost of goods (partly due to the greater share of online sales), and also reducing its selling, general and administrative expenses, which went from BRL 1.7 billion to BRL 1.6 billion .

The recurring financial result was a negative R$282 million, up 19% million year-on-year. The number was worsened by an impact of R$31 million resulting from labor lawsuits and also by an increase in gross debt, which reached R$5.1 billion at the end of the third quarter, against R$4.5 billion in September 2020 – despite the retailer still having a net cash of R$1.7 billion.

On the accounting side, Via sees the impact of provisions

In a relevant fact, Via explained that the net impact of BRL 810 million due to labor claims was further minimized by the recognition of BRL 254 million in tax credits – without these, the expense would have been BRL 1.2 billion. The company expects more impacts in the fourth quarter, forecasting something between R$100 and R$200 million.

According to Via, the provisions took into account the increase of 32% this year in the average ticket of sentenced cases and the 82% increase in labor claims in the comparison between 2020 and 2019, driven by the dismissal of employees in physical stores closed but also for, according to the company, “action and professionals specialized in capturing these causes”.

