Via (VIIA3) has an adjusted profit of BRL 101 million, but provisions BRL 810 million for labor claims

SAO PAULO – Via (VIIA3) recorded an adjusted net income of R$ 101 million in the third quarter of 2021, 1% higher than the R$ 100 million registered in the same period in 2020. When taking into account the accounting perspective , however, the retailer’s loss was BRL 638 million, due to provisions for labor claims, which totaled BRL 810 million.

Returning to the operational area, the company saw its net revenue decline by 5.9% year-on-year, reaching R$7.3 billion. According to Via, this was due to a worse performance of physical stores, with the closing of 100 physical points in the last year, and the advance of e-commerce.

The company highlights in the document published this Wednesday night (10), however, the improvement in its sales volume in the online segment – the 3P segment, of external sellers, saw gross revenue advance to R$ 2 billion, growth of 133% in the year, and the 1P, of the company’s own sales, reached a turnover of BRL 3.9 billion, an increase of 10%.

“For the 8th consecutive quarter, we outperformed the online market and gained market share. Our sales performance was very positive in the quarter despite a challenging economic scenario and strong competitive environment. Digital sales accounted for 60% of the total GMV”, stated the company.

in addition to the e-commerce, Via also points to its portfolio of financial solutions, which includes banQi and the Celer network, which saw the number of total customers increase 47% in the year, reaching 10.3 million and R$ 10 billion in total volume of payments (TPV), with an increase of 23% in the year.

The company recorded an adjusted operating Ebitda of R$ 669 million, with a margin of 9.1%, 1.1 percentage point higher than in the third quarter of 2020. Via managed to improve its gross operating margin from 29.6% to 31%, reducing the cost of goods¨ (partly due to the greater share of e-commerce), and also reducing its selling, general and administrative expenses, which went from BRL 1.7 billion to BRL 1, 6 billion.

