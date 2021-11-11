Video: Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, reveals the reason for the breakup between Marília and Murilo Huff

Singer Bruno, a duo from Marrone, revealed in a concert the reason for the breakup between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, parents of little Leo, aged 1 year and 10 months.

While performing this weekend, he said he had the honor of performing at the birthday celebrations for Ruth Moreira, the singer’s mother, in late October.

“God gave me a gift, to give her and her mother a gift, without me knowing she was going to die, man! This for me was the biggest craziness that ever happened in my life. I was used, I was by God”, he said.

The singer also said that the reason for the termination of Murilo and Marília, who died last Friday (11/05) in an air accident, was family disagreements: “She [Marília] love her mother so much. She loved it so much… she still loves it, because I believe in the afterlife, that she did everything for her mother. She even said in private, right in my ear, that she left the boy because he was facing his mother. And she said ‘No, my mother doesn’t face and nobody will take her place”.

See the video of the event, released by journalist Fábia Oliveira: