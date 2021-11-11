Video of Paulo Gustavo receiving Marília Mendonça goes viral: ‘She’s arriving in heaven’ | Culture

A video of actor Paulo Gustavo with singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a tragic plane crash last Friday (5), has gone viral on the internet by showing the comedian helping the artist to climb the stage stairs to the sound of ‘ Todo Mundo Vai Sufrer’, one of his biggest hits. The information is from Uol.

The occasion took place at the Multishow 2019 Awards, when the countryman took home the Best Show of the Year award. Fans associated the record with “the arrival of Marília Mendonça into heaven”, as Paulo Gustavo died in May 2021, a victim of complications from covid-19, six months before the singer, check the moment:

On social networks, the video circulates with several messages from fans such as: “This is exactly how I imagine the sky now”, “Marília Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo in the same year, 2021 may already end”, “Paulo Gustavo and Marília Mendonça now shining in the sky. The king of humor and the queen of suffering”, see some tweets below: