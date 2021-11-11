Video: Passenger films the moment when lightning strikes a plane’s wing | world and science



Plane is struck by lightning and passenger catches the moment of impact – Reproduction/Social Networks

Plane is struck by lightning and passenger catches the moment of impact

Reproduction/Social Media

Published 11/09/2021 10:48 am

A passenger who boarded a flight from Estonia to Spain last Saturday, 6, with the airline Air Baltic, recorded the exact moment when a lightning strike hits the plane’s left wing. According to the website Aviation Herald, the episode left no injuries. Watch the moment of impact:

The aircraft in question is a Bombardier C-Series CS-300, also called A220-300, after being acquired by Airbus, and the plane had taken off from runway 26 at Lennart Meri airport, in Tallinn, Estonia.

Data from the RadaxBox platform show that the impact occurred when passengers were 2.4 thousand meters away from the ground. That is, the beam reached the wing after 4 minutes of takeoff. Immediately after the incident, the pilots returned to the airport and changed the plane. This is because, when an aircraft is hit by an electrical discharge, the accumulated energy dissipates.

As a result, parts of the plane’s metallic structure can overheat or damage due to the high intensity of the discharged electrical energy. The aircraft in question will remain on the ground until the manufacturer performs an inspection and preventive maintenance on the aircraft structure.