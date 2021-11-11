Video shows the world’s most abused possible white shark – News

The white shark above is probably the representative of the most abused species on the planet. The male, approximately three meters long, was recorded earlier this year by underwater cameraman Dean Spraakman, near the Neptune Islands, south of Australia. Despite the date, the content has recently gone viral on the networks and has intrigued many internet users.

In the video shared on YouTube, it is possible to see in detail dozens of scratches, scars and wounds, distributed over the animal’s fins, gills, mouth and body:

In response to comments made in the post, Spraakman said he doubted anyone could determine what happened to the great white shark above reaching this state.

Even so, the cameraman risks some hypotheses: “I think the best guess as to what happened would be a big accident with a boat’s propeller, or he was cornered by a huge school of tuna”.

However, Spraakman noted the presence of new and old lesions, which likely indicates the predator’s involvement in more than one incident – ​​crashes into reefs or predatory interactions with stingrays, for example.

“They [os ferimentos] they are certainly not from orca or mating”, says the professional, without specifying the reasons.

As reported by the Daily Mail tabloid, ecologist Yannis Papastamatiou believes the injuries to the great white shark in question arose after several fights with similar ones.

“Female females tend to have a lot of scarring due to mating behavior, but males can also be bitten during dominance interactions between sharks,” explained the expert.

