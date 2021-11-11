Virus present in millions of Brazilians can cause serious illnesses, warns researcher at Fiocruz Pernambuco

HTLV: this is the acronym by which the human cell lymphotropic virus is known, of the same family as the HIV (causing AIDS) and that infects the human T cell, a type of lymphocyte important for the body’s defense system. Silent, it gives signs in 5% to 10% of infected people – and they can develop myelopathy, severe degenerative neurological disease or T-cell leukemia, an aggressive cancer that can be fatal.

Worldwide, there are 15 to 20 million cases of HTLV. In Brazil, this number is between 800 thousand to 2.5 million, but this amount is underestimated, as often the diagnosis only occurs in blood donation.

Clarice Neuenschwander Morais coordinates study on HTLV – DISCLOSURE

With no vaccine for prevention or medication to treat the virus (there are only medicines to relieve symptoms), preventing transmission is currently the best way to control the disease, according to researcher Clarice Morais, from Fiocruz Pernambuco. She coordinates a study that investigates the transmission of the disease from mothers to babies, which can occur during pregnancy, during childbirth and mainly through breastfeeding. In addition to vertical transmission (mother/child), considered the main form of virus perpetuation, other forms of contagion are the sharing of needles and syringes, the practice of sex without the use of condoms, blood and organ transfusions.

HTLV in pregnant women

The research led by Clarice, entitled Epidemiological profile of HTLV-1 in pregnant women from Recife, transmission pattern in pregnancy and cellular immune response between mother and baby, aims to identify the presence of the virus among pregnant women monitored in a single hospital in Recife, a regional reference in maternal and neonatal health. For this, blood samples are being tested from a serum biobank of 816 women recruited from April 2017 to July 2018 in the cohort study under the coordination of Professor Malaquias Batista-Filho, from the Integrated Studies Group on Nutrition and Health of the Professor Fernando Figueira Institute of Integral Medicine (Imip), research collaborator.

Research revealed that one pregnant woman tested positive for the presence of anti-HTLV-1 and 2 antibodies. She was in the second trimester of pregnancy, had no previous history of miscarriage and tested negative for HIV or syphilis – IGO BIONE/DISCLOSURE

At the time, these pregnant women were tested for Zika, toxoplasmosis, rubella, cytomegalovirus, herpes, syphilis, and HIV. They also answered a questionnaire on health and socioeconomic issues. The samples are being submitted to serological testing and, if positive, undergo another test, the Western Blot, to confirm the diagnosis.

Preliminary data from this research will be presented during the webinar World HTLV Day: International Forum on Health Policy for HTLV Elimination, which will be promoted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and by the HTLV Channel, on November 10, in the remote model.

Among the 240 samples already tested, one third of the pregnant women were of normal weight and 50% were overweight or obese. The majority (60%) were in the second trimester of pregnancy and 25% had a previous miscarriage. 77% were between 20 and 35 years old; 50% did not work and had a family income of less than half the minimum wage. One pregnant woman tested positive for the presence of anti-HTLV-1 and 2 antibodies. She was in the second trimester of pregnancy, had no prior history of miscarriage, and tested negative for HIV or syphilis.

HTLV positive women will have their children, partners and mothers tested. The cases will be followed up at the outpatient clinic of the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz (Huoc), in the neighborhood of Santo Amaro, in the central area of ​​Recife. The institution is a reference for patients with this virus and a partner of Fiocruz Pernambuco in the study. “Although we have recent advances in Brazil, such as the creation of a clinical protocol for HTLV cases, in July this year, there is still a lot to improve in the control of the disease in our country”, highlights Clarice Morais.

The researcher adds that, with the infection in childhood, the risk of developing associated diseases is greater. “Therefore, the prevention and control of this virus among this population is of great importance to reduce the number of cases and associated diseases. Our results may support the implementation of a national policy for prenatal screening and vertical transmission of HTLV”, adds. In Japan, screening for HTLV during pregnancy helped to reduce the virus cases among the population from 20% to 2.5%.

More HTLV research

Clarice is developing two other studies related to HTLV in collaboration with researcher Cristiane Bressani, at Fiocruz Pernambuco. The first, in vitro, investigates what leads 5% of virus carriers to develop neurodegenerative disease, simulating in the laboratory how our blood-brain barrier reacts to HTLV infection. The study has the collaboration of the University of Pernambuco and the federal universities of Paraíba, Pará, Minas Gerais and Triângulo Mineiro. The second analyzes the epidemiological markers of HTLV prevalence in five Brazilian capitals (Manaus-AM, Palmas-TO; Teresina-PI; João Pessoa-PB and Recife-PE). It is coordinated locally by Clarice Morais. The general coordinator is Professor Antônio Vallinoto, from the Federal University of Pará.

Maranhão, Pará, Bahia and Pernambuco are the states with the highest prevalence of this virus in Brazil. To help spread knowledge about it, as well as clarify and educate about the subject, the Fiocruz Pernambuco research team created the profile @HTLVBrasil on Instagram.