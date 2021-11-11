Vitória runs over and stays alive against relegation; Vasco is in Series B – 11/10/2021

Whoever gave Vitória as dead in Serie B could be mistaken. In a desperate fight against relegation to Serie C, Rubro-Negro did his duty, ran over the melancholy Vasco 3-0 in São Januário (RJ) and, with favorable results in the round, remained very much alive in the dispute to three rounds from the end of the competition. The goals were scored by Marcinho (2) and Thalisson.

Cruzmaltino, on the other hand, ended any mathematical possibility of access, which was already practically impossible. The team acted under strong boos and cursing throughout most of the match from the few fans who were present.

The following decisive duels remain to Vitória: Cruzeiro (Sunday, at home); CRB (day 22, out); Vila Nova (28th, at home). As for Vasco, there are still: Vila Nova (Monday, out); Rowing (on the 19th, at home); Londrina (on the 28th, abroad).

Who did well – Marcinho

He scored a great goal in the first half and charged a penalty in the second stage, leaving Vitória alive in the competition.

Who was wrong – All Vasco, except Nenê and Riquelme

Hard to target a single player. Practically all Vasco players did poorly, with the exception of Nenê and the young Riquelme.

Pipe off

Even Cano, who at various times saved Vasco, is going through a bad phase and again had a bad performance, also being charged by the fans.

Vasco’s performance

A dreadful and sad thing in the eyes of Vasco fans. Discouraged, careless and showing primary mistakes, lowland football players.

Vitória’s performance

Coach Wagner Lopes’ team had the perfect initial itinerary to take advantage of the São Januário environment. He scored a goal with less than a minute of the first half and had “in his favor” the boos and protests of the Vasco fans against his team. After the goal, however, Vitória retreated excessively and came out on the counterattacks, but felt a lack of offensive quality. In the second half, he acted with intelligence, took advantage of the opponent’s nervousness and “closed the coffin” scoring two more goals.

game timeline

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Vitória opened the scoring after 57 seconds of the first half with a great goal from outside Marcinho’s area. The 2-0 came 23 minutes into the second half, headed by Thalisson. To close the coffin, Marcinho took a penalty with category and made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute of the second half.

“Uh, it’s cool! MT is cachaceiro!

Young revealed at the base and who had some problems of indiscipline that made him return to the sub-20, MT was not forgiven by Vasco fans. After a grotesque mistake by the player, the crowd sang: “Uh, it’s cool! MT is cachaceiro!”.

Boos to Castan, Marquinhos Gabriel, Bruno Gomes, Lucão…

It was difficult to identify who ended up being spared from the booing and cursing of the Vasco residents. The hardest hit were goalkeeper Lucão, defender Leandro Castan and midfielders Marquinhos Gabriel, Bruno Gomes and Andrey.

…And for Salty and Bird too

The board also did not escape the protests. President Jorge Salgado was extremely cursed as well as executive director Alexandre Bird, who has his position threatened.

Melancholy climate in São Januário

Vasco made 20,000 tickets available for the match, but only 810 were issued. Only the social sector was opened to the few Vasco fans and the visiting sector received 75 Vitória fans. The well-known dim lighting of São Januário gave the game an even more melancholy tone.

Vasco’s arrival

DATASHEET

VASCO 0 X 3 VICTORY

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: 35th round of Series B

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Candido das Flores

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro

Yellow cards: Walber, Andrey, Gabriel Pec, Cano (VAS); Eduardo, Fernando Neto (VIT)

Red cards: None

Goals: Marcinho, 57 seconds into the first half (VIT); Thalisson, at 23 minutes into the second half (VIT); Marcinho, 32 minutes into the second half (VIT)

Vasco: Lucão; Bruno Gomes, Walber (Romulo), Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Andrey, MT (Morato) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Nenê, Cano and Gabriel Pec (Galarza). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Victory: Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata, Wallace, Thalisson and Roberto (Renan Luís); João Pedro, Fernando Neto (Soares) and Eduardo (Cedric); Marcinho (Alisson Santos), Fabinho and David (Caíque Souza). Technician: Wagner Lopes.