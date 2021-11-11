Volkswagen stops for two weeks and T-Cross has reached production

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

As reported yesterday on the Autodata website, Volkswagen will stop production at its factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR) for two weeks. The reason is the same that has been affecting the automakers month after month, the lack of semiconductors. This time, who will have its production temporarily suspended is T-Cross.

Thus, the Metallurgist Union in the region estimates that up to 5,000 cars will no longer be produced and employees will have ten days of collective vacation and one day off with a discount in the hour bank. The return to activities is scheduled for November 22.

It is known that each brand works with a certain number of semiconductors for each car it produces, with some using a larger number and others using a smaller number. The Union’s general secretary, Jamil Dávila, stated that depending on the model, between thirty and fifty semiconductors are needed, and each hour is missing for a part of the car. Sometimes it’s missing for the steering, another for the brakes and so on. And they are fundamental parts that make production stop, not being able to leave the car ready and waiting for parts.

Recently, between September and early October, the Volkswagen plant in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) stopped for two weeks, and the same happened with one of the shifts at the Taubaté plant.

We also report here the temporary shutdown of the Renault plant, Toyota and one of the most affected, General Motors, which saw the Onix, which was the absolute champion in sales, fall from the leadership until the semiconductor crisis began.

All industry executives do not expect normalization in the near future, expectations are that, in the second half of 2022, production will begin to return to normal levels.