Volvo XC60 2022 is updated and starts at R$ 399,950

With an increase of up to R$ 27 thousand, the Volvo XC60 2022 arrives on the national market with an updated look and more equipment, starting at R$ 399,950, being offered in Inscription Expression, Inscription, R-Design and Polestar versions.

New on the outside, the XC60 received a front grille with an updated chrome finish, while the Polestar features a glossy black.

The bumpers were also updated, gaining more expressive and sporty lines, as well as light alloy wheels with sizes between 18 and 22 inches.

Inside, the Volvo XC60 2022 now features Sensus multimedia with Android operating system, adding Google Maps and other applications natively.

This also allowed the cluster to be updated to incorporate the new navigation maps.

Driver assistance has also been enhanced with new proximity sensors and 360-degree monitoring cameras, as well as a color HUD.

The XC60 2022 also added a new air filtration system that eliminates 95% of particles smaller than 2.5 microns.

On the Nordic SUV, the reading lights are now touchscreen and there’s a new scheme to open the panoramic sunroof.

Also, four more colors have been added. The model is produced in China and arrives in Brazil with the well-known security package.

In this case, in addition to adaptive cruise control, it also brings the Pilot Assist, which allows semi-autonomous driving up to 130 km/h.

The luxury SUV also has smart full LED headlights with the famous “Hammer of Thor” as well as full LED flashlights.

Equipped with a Drive-E 2.0 engine, the XC60 2022 maintains the plug-in hybrid set with 407 horsepower and 65.3 kgfm, with eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (the electric motor is at the rear).

It should be remembered that the XC60 Polestar actually has 415 horsepower and in a recent update in Europe, the numbers have risen with the introduction of a stronger electric motor. Here are the prices:

Volvo XC60 2022 – Prices

XC60 Inscription Expression – R$ 399,950

XC60 Inscription – R$ 429,950

XC60 R-Design – BRL 439,950

XC60 Engineered – BRL 466,950

Volvo XC60 2022 – Photo gallery