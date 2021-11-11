vote to eliminate Tiago, Sthe or Farm Day 2021

The 8th farm of 2021 Farm is formed and Tiago, Sthe and Dayane are fighting to stay in the program through popular vote. Participate in the official R7 poll and help define who will be eliminated this Thursday, November 11th.

Also vote in the poll A Fazenda 2021: who should be in the reality?

Vote R7 – who is in the countryside

Tiago, Sthe Matos and Dayane face off on this week’s farm and, this Thursday (11/11), one of them will leave the Record TV competition. To decide who remains and who leaves the reality show, the public must answer the question ‘Who do you want to stay in A Fazenda 2021?’. The least voted will be the eliminated.

The dynamic is quite simple: the one with the least support in the R7 vote will be eliminated.

Fans of the show can now defend their favorites. Voting is open and, to participate, you must access the official Record TV portal: www.r7.com. On the site, look for the Farm 2021 banner and choose your favorite among this week’s roceiros.

After clicking on the banner, a page with the photos and names of the participants will be displayed with voting options. At that moment, just choose and select who should stay in the program and confirm the vote.

You also need to click on the ‘I’m Human’ button. This is to prevent robots from being programmed to vote for one of the pawns and to ensure that the choice announced in the live show is not manipulated by hackers.

To participate in the voting on R7, however, no registration is required. Internet access is enough.

Gui Araújo won the Farmer’s Test

Gui Araújo won the farmer’s test this week and managed to escape from the fields. The dynamic took place on Wednesday night (10) and was played by Dayane, Sthe and Gui Araújo.

As the reality’s participants and fans already know, the Farmer’s Test is disputed by three of the four farmers of the week and, this time, Tiago Piquilo is the one who was left out. It was vetoed by Gui Araújo, who said it would be easier to win the competition against the girls.

To be named Farmer of the Week and escape the hot seat, the model and ex-MTV had to defeat competitors in a test of speed and skill.

The victory made the formation of this week’s farm official. The result of the R7 vote and the elimination of Tiago, Sthe or Dayane will be announced, live, on Record TV and PlayPlus, at 22:45 (GMT).