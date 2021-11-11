“We are indignant and tired”, fires Inter’s soccer runner on refereeing

Inter’s vice president of football, Emílio Papaléo Zin, spoke after the defeat for the youth, at Alfredo Jaconi, this Wednesday. The official made harsh criticisms of the refereeing of the match and the decisions taken by referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo in the duel. By his definition, Colorado is “outraged and tired” with the problems that have been going on in their matches.

The main complaints were directed to the amount of extras and a last-minute play in which the goalkeeper Douglas shared with Rodrigo Dourado inside the area. In Papaléo’s understanding, the penalty should have been analyzed. “What did you think about the arbitration? It is common to have 5 substitutions, one minute each, a VAR bid that takes 3 or 4 minutes, plus a slow cart? Quietly, it was an increased time of 10 or 12 minutes. The judge gave 5 . Did you think that was normal? No, right? Another thing: a huge penalty, just after we scored the first goal. We’re not one to complain about refereeing. The president has already pointed out that there is a discretion in our championship,” he fired.

Also according to the director, the club will formally complain about the arbitration this Wednesday. However, he admits that “it shouldn’t change anything”. “We’re going to file a formal complaint, but we know how it works: it won’t go far, because there is a lack of technical preparation in arbitration. I can’t understand why the VAR didn’t call the judge,” he added.





About the swing of Colorado in the last rounds – 5 points out of 18, the runner-up understands that the team is not lacking in the competition and has been meeting. “I think Internacional is not in debt. Internacional played a great game at Gre-Nal. The fans were extremely satisfied. Today, we were not happy in a football context,” he said. In the next round, Inter host Athletico Paranaense, in Beira-Rio, on Saturday, looking for a reaction in the fight to touch the top teams.