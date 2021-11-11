“We can already say that there is greater growth to come”, says CFO of Simpar Por Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing com – Simpar (SA:) presented a strong record in , Ebitda and gross revenue, which for Denys Ferrez, the company’s CFO, is the result of “the corporate reorganization that began in 2013 and was completed in August of last year ”, as he spoke in an exclusive interview with Investing.com Brazil about the balance released yesterday, 10. Today, the holding against JSL Logística (SA:), Movida (SA:), Vamos, CS Brasil, Original and BBC.

In 3Q21, Simpar’s net income rose 358% year-on-year, to R$399 million, which represents almost the total volume presented in 2020, says Ferrez. Ebitda and gross revenue advanced 99% and 52%, respectively, to R$ 1.2 billion and R$ 4.4 billion.

“We invested R$6.7 billion in the last 12 months, a much larger volume than we have already done. With this amount, the CFO comments that he is optimistic about Simpar’s future results.

Another data to be highlighted in the company’s balance sheet is the reduction in leverage, which currently stands at 3.3x. At the end of 2020 this indicator was at 3.6x. “We advise the market that our goal is to operate with leverage below 3x, but that we are going to bring this gradually, because all our operations have a lot of growth potential, so we are balancing growth with deleveraging”, explains Ferrez.

Investing.com Brazil – What explains these record numbers for the quarter?

Denys Ferrez – This is the result of the contribution of the corporate reorganization made. This was a process that aimed to have companies with their own governance in order to have a pace of growth in costs and efficiency on an individual basis. In addition, we had built these growth bases during the recession, when we built Movida’s asset base, the creation of Vamos. And this has been accelerating growth and the allocation of more and more capital. Much of what we are reaping here is precisely the result of allocating a greater volume of capital. But I can already say that we have allocated a much larger volume and that it has not yet produced its full cash flow benefit, which is a characteristic of our business of closing a contract and taking 12 months to have the full benefit.

Investing.com Brazil – How is Simpar organizing itself to continue growing next year?

DF – We carried out a series of borrowings and debt extensions, in the order of R$5.6 billion, already looking to 2022. So we can assume that we anticipate the cash need of 2022 to ensure that we will continue our growth, because regardless of the scenario economic, we are positioned in sectors that will continue to grow. So we think 2022 will be volatile, but we have already made cash with very long debts, which prepares us to have the capacity to buy and a breather in the debt schedule to make growth.

Investing.com Brasil – How does the possible acquisition of the Ciclos waste treatment center fit into Simpar’s operations?

DF – This is a segment that is under the new sanitation framework and Ciclos is an opportunity in a sector that is still getting organized. We see this segment as an opportunity for organic growth. If the minority shareholder accepts, because once again the controller said he will support what the minority shareholder decides, we will have the opportunity to participate in this growth of a sector so aligned with this vision of the ESG theme. This is an asset that sequesters methane gas equivalent to 300 thousand cars a day, which exceeds the entire Simpar fleet as a group. It would even be possible to say that we would be carbon neutral with this incorporation.

Investing.com Brazil – But would it be a movement designed only for an ESG vision?

DF – We also see it as an excellent deal. It is a market that is in the initial stage of organization. The new regulatory framework talks about the closing of 3,000 open-air dumps by 2024. Today 40% of Brazilian waste is deposited in inappropriate places, which is an opportunity. Ciclos has one of the most modern plants in the structure of biogas capture and purification and also has the largest reverse osmosis slurry treatment plant in the world, whose final result is demineralized water, which can be used for industrial purposes. So it’s good economically and from the ESG point of view, because you can also make solar energy from this area that has no functionality from the ground up, the excess biogas can be used as electricity in the local grid from the arrival of transformers and there is a recycling project in the spirit of the circular economy. This comes together with a part related to logistics, which is the industry’s need to take responsibility for the lifecycle of products, transport and storage.