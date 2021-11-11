“What good is it to get your head in the cold of 14th?”

The 2×1 victory over Inter on this Wednesday night made Juventude beat the opponent on social networks, recalling the old reputation of being a “cap” of colorados, mainly in the 90s and early 2000s. As soon as the Brasileirão game ended, “Papo” wrote the following on the official Twitter:

“Jaws, a sincere question from the intern: what is good to put in your head in the cold of 14°C? It’s for my TCC, when I leave Jaconi after the game against Internacional”, said the club from Caxias do Sul – see below:

On the part of Inter, the big complaint was over Bruno Arleu de Araujo’s refereeing for an unmarked penalty by goalkeeper Douglas over Rodrigo Dourado at the end of the match:

“We are outraged by the arbitration. We, the management, the coaching staff, the players. There is an atmosphere of indignation in the locker room, because these things are repeating themselves. Did you find this normal? Of course not? Another thing: a huge penalty, just after we scored the first goal. We are not complaining about arbitration. The president has already pointed out that there is a lack of criteria in our championship. We are going to make a formal complaint, but we know how it works: it doesn’t go far, because there is a lack of technical preparation of those who referee”, fired the colorado soccer runner-up Emilio Papaléo.

The result left Inter in 7th with 44 points, while Juventude went to 33 pts in 17th place.