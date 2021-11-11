what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com



Investing.com – The advance of inflation leads the market to believe in a 2 pp increase in the Rate in December. In the United States, concern about rising prices also spreads across the market.

At 9:27 am, it rose 1.04%, while it retreated 0.65%, to R$ 5.4745. Futures advanced 0.13%, while futures and 100 rose 0.36% and 0.61%, respectively.

This Wednesday, Brazil registered 280 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 610,036, informed the Ministry of Health. 12,273 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections confirmed in the country advancing to 21,909,298.

A survey carried out by Quaest and released at the request of Genial Investimentos points out that the negative assessment of President Jair Bolsonaro rose from 53% in September to 56% in October, while the positive view dropped from 20% to 19%. Among 2,053 respondents, 69% believe Bolsonaro does not deserve to be re-elected, while 26% believe they would give him a new term.

The simulation of voting in the 2022 presidential elections indicates that a second round would be held between former president Lula and Bolsonaro, as published in Valor Econômico. In this scenario, the PT would be elected for a third term, with 57% of the votes against the current president’s 27%. Lula would also win any of the possible candidates presented so far.

About 44% of people believe that the economic scenario is the most challenging at the moment, as the health issue improves. Among those interviewed, 23% rate economic growth as the most important, 14% unemployment and 11% inflation.

The margin of error is 2.2 pp and the confidence level is 95%.

News of the day

IBGE – Production declined in nine of the 15 locations that make up the , as determined by the IBGE. As a result, only four remain operating at a level above that reached in February 2020, before the worsening of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. The four states with a performance higher than the pre-health crisis were Minas Gerais (10.2% above the February 2020 level), Santa Catarina (5.2% above), Rio de Janeiro (1.7% above) and Paraná (1.6% above).

Elections 2022 – Former minister Ciro Gomes said that he has resumed his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, after which he considered it a courageous sign by PDT supporters who changed their position in the vote on the PEC dos Precatório and adopted a position contrary to the measure.

Job – The , which lights up the warning sign regarding the resumption of the labor market, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The IAEmp, which anticipates the direction of the job market in Brazil, gained 0.1 point compared to September and went to 87.1 points.

Retail – The and fell 5.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, informed the IBGE.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Archbishop Iosif Bosch, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Buenos Aires and South America; Launch of the Brasil Fraterno Program – Food on the Plate; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Paulo Guedes – Travel to Washington DC where he will attend the Annual Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and meetings of Finance Ministers and Presidents of Central Banks of the G-20.

Campos Neto – Participates in a meeting of the Central Bank Governance Group, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Meeting with Thomas J. Jordan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss National Bank (SNB); Meeting with representatives of BlueBay Asset Management LLP, to discuss institutional matters.

corporate news

Hi (SA:) – Oi presented consolidated of R$4.811 billion in 3Q21, . Ebitda totaled R$ 1.398 billion between July and September, an amount 5.86% lower than that calculated in the same period last year. The routine Ebitda was R$ 1.460 billion, in line with what was registered a year earlier.

Banrisul (SA:) – Banrisul closed the third quarter with an adjusted amount of R$171.5 million,

Aliansce (SA:) Sonae – Shopping malls company Aliansce Sonae had R$ 60.584 million in the third quarter of 2021, an amount that represents an increase of 150.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Locaweb (SA:) – Locaweb recorded an adjusted amount of R$25.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Without adjustments, the net loss was BRL 3.7 million, a drop of 147.8% over the volume recorded from July to September 2020.

Porto Seguro (SA:) – Porto Seguro closed the third quarter of this year with a recurring amount of R$ 206.5 million, q

Even (SA:) – The developer Even had R$ 51.595 million in the third quarter of 2021, . Ebitda totaled R$ 64.974 million, a drop of 10.7% on the same basis of comparison.

JBS (SA:) – JBS reported R$7.6 billion in the third quarter, . The company’s Board of Directors approved the cancellation of all 137,269,200 common shares held in treasury on this date, without reducing the capital stock, and a Buyback Plan that allows the acquisition of up to 129,073,668 common shares.

The company also announced that, as of January, the global operations presidency will return to exist, which will be divided between André Nogueira, who will assume the position in North America, and Oceania and for the plant-based business. With the changes, the presidency of JBS Brasil will be occupied by Gilberto Xandó and the presidency of Seara will be assumed by João Campos.

Totvs (SA:) – In 3Q21, Totvs presented R$89.9 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same stage in 2020.

Via (SA:) – Via informed that, as a result of an update on the amounts of provisions for labor claims, arising from provisions for this line. Altogether, the total amount was increased by R$ 1.2 billion.

Intermediate – The medicine group NotreDame Intermédica (SA:) found a negative result of . The adjusted fell 70.8% in the period, to R$ 132 million, with the margin falling from 12.7 percentage points to 4.1%.

Smartfit (SA:) – The SmartFit gym network posted a net loss of BRL 139.2 million in the third quarter of this year, 14% less than the loss of BRL 162.8 million in the same period last year. Ebitda totaled R$3.7 million in the quarter, reversing the negative indicator of R$24.6 million in the annual comparison.

SLC Agrícola (SA:) – SLC Agrícola reported R$113.7 million in the third quarter, as a result of better sales prices and the positive reflection of the dynamics of accounting for biological assets, due to expectations of higher margins in relation to the previous harvest. In the quarter, the operating result measured by the adjusted Ebitda was a record, ending the period at R$330.6 million, an increase of 36.6%.

Equatorial – Equatorial Energia (SA:) reported an adjusted amount of R$502 million in the third quarter of this year, a decrease of 17.3% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 1.454 billion in the period, an advance of 23.8% in the annual comparison.

Blue (SA:) – Azul reported a BRL 2.24 billion loss in the third quarter, up from the BRL 1.2 billion loss a year earlier. The result measured by Ebitda, in turn, totaled BRL 485.6 million, compared to BRL 198 million in the same period last year.

South America (SA:) – Sul America’s continued operations totaled R$280.3 million in 3Q21, down 2% from a year earlier. On the one hand, insurance revenues grew 5.3% year-on-year to R$4.99 billion, with an emphasis on life and personal accident insurance.

BRF (SA:) – BRF lost R$277.5 million in 3Q21. The overall cost of goods sold increased 28.5% in the quarter. Even so, BRF managed to raise it by almost 25%,

Bradesco (SA:) – Bradesco is considering expanding its digital banking operations to countries like the United States and Mexico, Chief Executive Octavio de Lazari said on Wednesday.