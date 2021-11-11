WhatsApp could earn Communities soon – Link

WhatsApp can gain communities

WhatsApp is developing a new feature called “Communities”. The new feature, which may be made available in future app updates, was discovered by XDA developers and posted on the site WABetaInfo, specializing in application news.

The so-called “Communities” will be a new place where administrators will have more control over WhatsApp groups, with the possibility of creating a general community chat. Also, the main function would be to bring related groups together in one place. For example, an undergraduate course could be a community, which would associate the groups of classes in each discipline. In practice, it would be a group with subgroups.

By the images released by WABetaInfo, you can also notice that communities should have a different layout compared to group chat conversations: the icon is square instead of round. As with groups, administrators will be able to enter users directly or allow entry through a link. There is still no release date for the new feature – as these are features in testing, they may never make it to the final version of the app.