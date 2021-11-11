WhatsApp: know the risks of having four devices connected – News

The WhatsApp recently announced an update that allows the use of one app account on up to four devices. With a cell phone as the authentication center and the other three devices connected by WhatsApp Web, computer version of the application.

This novelty also adds to the possibility of using the account on several devices without the need for the cell phone to be connected to Wi-Fi or other internet networks.

The changes, however, make the user lose control of the account a little. If the person has no internet connection on their cell phone, for example, the other devices will continue to work and, if someone has entered the account without authorization, they will continue using the app without the owner knowing.

“Now the device has a bit of a life of its own and its own message history. In other words, when you delete a message history on one of the account’s devices, it won’t necessarily be automatically deleted from the other devices”, says Marcus Garcia, vice president of technology at FS Security, a company specializing in digital solutions.

“This sync break can make it a little harder to see if your account is being used in parallel by a cybercriminal,” he adds.

Messages, photos and videos continue to be encrypted end-to-end in each of the conversations, meaning that only two people involved in the conversation can disable this security feature provided by the app. Even so, the criminal who logs into the user’s account on one of the connected devices will be able to access the conversations until the account holder notices the suspicious activity, but this is not considered a breach of the security feature.

According to the expert, there is still no forecast of new scams that can be applied in the face of these updates, but he believes that previous risks can be increased by the fact that the user does not have full control of the account on a cell phone.

Cybercrimes that start when people receive and open malicious links in WhatsApp, email or SMS and problems that arise after the user leaves WhatsApp Web or Desktop open on a public or even corporate computer should be increasingly avoided, since that it can be more difficult to notice suspicious actions in conversations.

Scam prevention

“With this update, you always need to know which devices you have these usage authorizations on and, if you are a regular user of this new feature, from time to time you should do a review to remember which phones or computers you left your account connected on”, underscores Marcus.

The president of FS Security also emphasizes that old recommendations not using WhatsApp Web on public computers and always logging out of the device when leaving the environment, even inside an office, are forms of prevention that should be even more practiced.

To disconnect from the device, the person can click on the three dots located in the upper right corner of the main WhatsApp Web conversations screen and go to “disconnect”. If you want to perform the procedure by cell phone, the user needs to click on the three points found on the tab of conversations and after that enter “connected devices”. In this location he can find the connected devices and log out.

The expert says that at this beginning of the implementation of the updates, which for now are only available in the Beta version of the app, keeping the sync on a maximum of two devices, as in the previous format, is a simpler and also safer option.

“I personally will not use this new functionality at the beginning. I prefer the previous one because I have more control over the account. The fact that everything is mirrored in just one cell phone gives me more security about what is happening in each conversation and about the content being treated in each one of them”, highlights Marcus Garcia.

