WhatsApp Web can now be used without the aid of a connected cell phone

Last Friday (5), WhatsApp launched for all users a new feature of the web version that allows simultaneous login on up to four devices. And the best part: with the new update, you can access WhatsApp Web without having to keep a cell phone connected. The company had announced the testing of the tool in July this year.

Until then, WhatsApp Web was just a “mirror” of the mobile application, which only worked if the main smartphone was connected to the internet. From now on, in addition to users being able to connect to the Web without the help of a cell phone, the feature is disabled if the account owner does not enter the app via the smartphone for more than 14 days.

How to use WhatsApp in more than one place?

You must first connect the desired devices. In this case, the device must be updated with the latest version of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business (for companies), whether on Android or iPhone. With the update already available, the next step is to have your cell phone and devices connected to the internet.

Android

On the main Android device, enter the WhatsApp application, click More Options (three circles icon in the upper right corner of the screen), “Connected devices”, “Multiple devices (Beta)”, “Enter Beta”. To exit the version, just click on “Exit Beta”.

iPhone

On iPhones, just go to “Configuration”, “Connected Devices”, Multiple Devices (Beta) and then “Enter Beta”. To exit the version, just click on “Exit Beta”.

According to the company, it is not yet possible to use WhatsApp on tablets, or see location on devices and create broadcast lists on additional devices.

On iPhone, it is also not yet possible for the user to clean or delete conversations on additional devices. The ability to send messages or make calls to contacts who use very old versions are also still restricted.