When will the draw for the 2021 Club World Cup matches?

FIFA is preparing for the end of November the draw that will define all the matches of the Club World Cup, scheduled to start in 2022 in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. Check out the squads that have already qualified for the 2021 Club World Cup, how the championship works and the draw dates.

When will the World Cup draw?

The draw that defines all the matches at the Club World Cup will be held on November 29, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, according to journalist Marcel Rizzo, from the UOL Sports portal. The event will take place two days after the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras, on November 27, where all the teams will already be known.

In addition, match dates will also be announced by FIFA, which may be January or February. The calendar underwent extreme changes after Japan withdrew from hosting the championship due to the high cases of Covid-19. Later, the government of Rio de Janeiro even offered to offer, but the organization refused. Finally, it slammed the hammer to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, becoming the official headquarters of the 2021 World Cup.

+ Find out who is already qualified to compete in the 2022 World Cup

Who will participate in the 2021 Worlds?

Four teams have already qualified for the 2021 Club World Cup. Chelsea won the Champions League, a UEFA competition, and therefore stamped their passport for the long-awaited FIFA World Cup. Also featured are Auckland City, from Oceania, Al Ahly, from Egypt, winner of the African Champions League, and Monterrey, winner of CONCACAF.

Thus, there are only two teams left to be revealed: the champion of the Libertadores and the Champions League of Asia. The switching, however, will be chosen by drawing lots by FIFA when all participants are already defined.

Chelsea – UEFA Champions League

Al Ahly – African Champions League

Al-Jazeera – Representative of the host country

Auckland City – Representative of Oceania

Palm trees or Flamengo – Libertadores/Conmebol Champion

Al-Hilal or Steelers – AFC Representative

Monterrey – Representative of CONCACAF (North America/Caribbean)

How does the 2021 World Cup work?

Differently from what is thought, the Club World Cup in 2021 will keep the original format used since 2015. The new competition system should stay for 2022.

Seven representatives from the continents dispute the first phase. The playoff, played with the host country team and the Oceania representative, defines who advances to the quarterfinals. With different hierarchies, selected clubs enter the dispute only in the semifinals while others play the first games.

In this way, two unique clashes take place where whoever wins goes to the semifinals and whoever loses competes for 5th place. Thus, the winners of each semifinal become the finalists to fight for the title of best team in the world as determined by FIFA. Finally, losers battle to inherit third place.