‘Where there is a forest, there is a lot of poverty’, says Environment Minister at COP26

This Wednesday (10), the speech by Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment, was criticized by environmentalists, NGOs and scientists. At the plenary of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Leite said: “We have to recognize that where there is a lot of forest there is a lot of poverty.” The information is from O Globo.

This sentence was uttered by the minister while defending the Floresta+ program, in which small properties receive a compensatory amount for preserving a reasonable proportion of vegetation cover.

“To promote sustainable development in the region, we created the National Program for Payments for Environmental Services Floresta+, which seeks to promote the market for environmental services, recognizing and remunerating those who take care of native forests,” said the minister.

However, as much as environmentalists support this move, they also criticize its delay.

For former IBAMA president Suely Araujo, using this program to exalt the government’s actions during COP26 makes no sense.

“The Floresta+ pilot project was personally handled by the minister when he was still as director. He has $96 million out of pocket since March 2019, and so far no family has received any money. The forecast is only 2022, for money that has been released by the Green Climate Fund since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government”, said Suely, who is currently the senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory.

know more

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ “It is necessary to demystify offshore investment”, says Antonio Freixo, 33 years in the financial market



+ Sensitiva predicted the death of Marilia Mendonça two weeks before the accident

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Video: Globo’s helicopter crash lands and loses tail; pilot prays after landing

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence