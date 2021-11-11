where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

In the fight to keep the flame of the national three-time championship alight, Flamengo receives today (8) Bahia, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship.

In an attempt to hunt the leader Atlético-MG, Fla comes from a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense and faces an intense marathon before the Libertadores final. Excited by the 1-0 victory over São Paulo, Tricolor hopes to take advantage of the momentum to further distance themselves from the relegation zone. In the game of the turn, red and black rout by 5 to 0 in the debut of Renato Gaúcho.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The match starts at 19:00.

Probable lineups:

Flamengo: Gabriel Batista (Diego Alves), Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol and Bruno Henrique (Kenedy). Technician: Renato Gaucho

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Raniele, Daniel and Lucas Mugni; Raí, Juninho Capixaba and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira

Embezzlement:

Coach Renato will not have the injured Filipe Luís, Arrascaeta and Pedro. Summoned, Isla is with the Chile national team. Everton Ribeiro, in turn, is suspended. Kenedy, Thiago Maia and Diego must return after treatment. Suspended, Patrick de Lucca embezzles the Tricolor.

Arbitration:

Referee: Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

assistants: Cristhian Passos (GO) Sorence and Hugo Sávio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Latest results:

Flamengo drew 2-2 against Chapecoense, while Bahia beat São Paulo 2-1.