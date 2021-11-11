Who can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 5 reais? – Games – Techblog

Offering a library of over 100 titles, monthly game renewals, exclusive discounts, and the option to play multiple games directly via the cloud, the Xbox subscription service has fallen into favor with many users. The possibility to install any game and play whenever you want is very attractive, even more when there is a chance to pay only 5 reais on Ultimate Game Pass. Find out who can subscribe to this type of subscription.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Image: Disclosure)

If you’re interested in starting Microsoft’s subscription service with its Xbox division, it’s interesting to know that you can only spend $5 on the first month of Game Pass Ultimate. The company only allows new users to pay this symbolic fee as a way to experience the service and the title catalog.

After the first month, however, the subscription starts to cost R$ 44.99 monthly.

As each account is associated with a Microsoft email address, it is not possible to enjoy the 5 Real Game Pass Ultimate promotion whenever you want. Remember that all achievements and progressions in games are fully connected to the user’s email.

From time to time, Bill Gates’ company releases subscription renewals at lower prices. There have been times when you were offered about three months of subscription for 5 reais, but these situations are much rarer, unfortunately.

Either way, it might be interesting for a new user to experience everything the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription plan has to offer at such a low price. If you don’t like it, just cancel before completing the first month of service.

What are the Game Pass plans?

At the time of publication of this article, three different Game Pass plans are offered to users. Each one has its characteristics, not all offer a starting price of 5 reais like the Ultimate Game Pass. Check out:

Game Pass Console: BRL 29.99/month. Offers a library of over 100 games that are renewed monthly. From time to time there are exclusive discounts. Games can only be played on an Xbox One or Xbox Series console;

BRL 29.99/month. Offers a library of over 100 games that are renewed monthly. From time to time there are exclusive discounts. Games can only be played on an Xbox One or Xbox Series console; Game Pass PC: BRL 29.99/month. Offers a library of over 100 games that are renewed every month. Discounts and offers are offered sporadically to members. Games can only be played on a PC. For new subscribers, it is possible to pay 5 reais for the first three months of subscription;

BRL 29.99/month. Offers a library of over 100 games that are renewed every month. Discounts and offers are offered sporadically to members. Games can only be played on a PC. For new subscribers, it is possible to pay 5 reais for the first three months of subscription; Ultimate Game Pass: BRL 44.99/month. Offers a library of over 100 games renewed every month. The user can enjoy the games on console, PC or via the cloud. Discounts are often offered. Games are delivered at no extra cost via Xbox Live Gold. All EA Play subscription content is part of the Game Pass Ultimate plan.

What do you think of the service offered by Microsoft? Are you already a subscriber? Are you thinking of becoming one? Tell us your opinion about Game Pass Ultimate!

With information: Microsoft.