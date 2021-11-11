Widow of Marília Mendonça’s uncle shows a note left by her husband: “Forever”

Married to Marília Mendonça’s uncle for four years, she is now going to raise her daughter without her father’s presence; Look

widow of Abicieli Silveira Dias, uncle of Marília Mendonça who died next to his niece in the tragic fatal accident they suffered, published on social networks this Thursday (11) an outburst.

Nayara Moura shared a photo of a note he left before he died. In the declaration, you can see a message addressed to the couple’s widow and daughter, laurinha.

“Half of me is gone”, she said while sharing the messages.

After the wake, she also published a photo with her husband and Marília Mendonça.

“Sadness took over my world and nostalgia beats strong in my heart. I will always remember you. Thank you, my dear, for all your love, affection and care. I was very happy at your side, and we had the greatest gift, oh my baby. Marília, you were an angel in my life and all around you. Thank you for welcoming me into your family with open arms. Thank you for all your Love. Thank you for everything! I will love you forever. Rest in Peace.”, he stated.

Look:

TRIBUTES

Admiral Henry, mother of the pair Maiara and Maraisa, supported the mother of Marília Mendonça this Monday (8th). On social media, she posted a photo and wrote a message to Ruth Moreira.

“I know what a fortress you are, friend Ruth. Our daughters met because God wanted them together. The three were more sisters than friends, a beautiful love that you and I live with them. Marilia will always be loved by us, and my daughters and I will never leave you. I know how much your daughter loved you and was grateful for her mother. Daughter in love alike, I’ve never seen her. The love and union of you is beautiful. I’m just proud to have you in our life!“, he reflected.