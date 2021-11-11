Widow of Marília Mendonça’s uncle who died in an accident shows notes left by him and thanks her 6-month-old daughter | Goiás

Nayara Moura, widow of Marília Mendonça’s uncle, who died with her in a plane accident, made two posts to show the notes he left, usually under his pillow, and to thank the 6-month-old daughter they had together, whom she called of “our greatest gift”.
“He always liked to leave a note for me under his pillow. These are among others. I kept them all. I will love you forever. Half of me went with you,” Nayara said on the internet.
The singer and uncle Abicieli Silveira died on Friday (5) in a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais, on their way to a concert. She was 26 years old and is leaving her 1-year-old son Léo.
Note left by uncle of Marilia Mendonça, who died in an accident with her, for a widow — Photo: Reproduction
“Sadness took over my world and homesickness beats strong in my heart. I was very happy at your side and we had the greatest gift, our little baby. Marília, You were an angel in my life and in everyone around you. Thank you for welcome me into your family with open arms. I will love you forever,” wrote Nayara.
Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction
Thousands of fans passed by the Ginásio Goiânia Arena to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery.
Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.
Velório Marília Mendonça — Photo: JN