Windows 11 SE is announced with focus on low-end PCs and students

Confirming rumors, Microsoft today (9) introduced Windows 11 SE, a “lightweight” version of the operating system designed for entry-level notebooks. The software intends to compete directly with Google’s Chrome OS, with exclusive sale to students and educational institutions.

Unlike Windows in “S-mode”, Windows 11 SE will not be limited to applications available from the Microsoft Store, but will be optimized for programs in the MS ecosystem — Office, Teams and Edge, for example. That way, schools “will have the option of choosing what works best for them,” explained Microsoft’s head of educational marketing, Paige Johnson.

Visual, native features and other major changes will be preserved in the OS, including the ability to install apps from outside the Microsoft Store (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

The maintenance of these computers will have “special conditions” to facilitate the daily life of IT teams in educational institutions. Authorized professionals will be able to choose exactly which applications must be installed on the machine and establish specific times to run updates (thus preventing their use from being interrupted by an unexpected update).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to the company, the development of the system took place over 18 months with professors and students to define what should be left and what should be left out in Windows 11 SE. The comments and feedback from the OS build participants served to better understand the needs of the segment.

The native wallpaper is also quite different in the SE version of Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

An example of an exclusive modification was the removal of Snap Layouts, a Windows 11 mechanism that adjusts the window size with a few clicks. The widget menu was also left out, as Microsoft found it too distracting for the school environment.

Complete package, no repeating errors

When the “S-mode” of Windows 10 was released, Microsoft alienated many users by the restrictions of the operating system — which looked more like a layered version of Windows than a version intended for a more economical use. In addition to limiting system usage, adopting the Windows Store’s exclusive software also closed users to the Microsoft ecosystem, which is far from ideal.

Snap Layouts is now in a “shrunk” version, with fewer windowing options (Image: Press/Microsoft)

In Windows 11 SE, the story is quite different — even Chrome extensions are enabled by default on Edge, which is not the case in the stable “full” OS version. Microsoft wants users to use the system the way they want, without migrating to it implying a change in habits or in the institution’s digital infrastructure.

In native applications, the company also does the basics to make the system perfectly functional: OneNote, Teams, Office, Flipgrid and even Minecraft for Education are native on Windows 11 SE machines.

Windows 11 SE Minimum Requirements

As this is a version with limited distribution to the target audience, the installation of Windows 11 SE should not be available from official Microsoft websites. Instead, Microsoft must choose to pre-install the OS on notebooks that will be sold to schools and universities.

Windows 11 SE will be shipped from the factory in cheap notebooks, such as the Surface Laptop SE (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

Brands such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Positivo already have notebook computers under construction and are expected to present them over the next few months. Also today, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop SE (also anticipated by rumors), which will ship an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (eMMC) — so you get an idea of ​​the company’s minimum requirements. .

Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 SE in notebooks later this year, probably before Christmas, and also next year. More information about the operating system should be released from time to time.