With 280 deaths registered in 24 hours, Brazil has more than 610,000 deaths by Covid-19

Brazil registered 280 deaths and 12,273 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With the update, the country has a total of 610,036 deaths and 21,909,298 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

This Wednesday (10), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 257 and 10,502, respectively. Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

CanSino vaccine against Covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) informed, this Wednesday, that it has received an emergency use request for the Convidecia vaccine, manufactured by the CanSino laboratory. The request was presented on Monday (8) by the Biomm laboratory, the representative in Brazil of the manufacturer of the vaccine produced in China. Read more.

Impacts of the pandemic

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic hindered care for other illnesses in Brazil, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. According to Fiocruz, from January 2020 to June 2021, 1.7 million fewer admissions were registered than in a pre-pandemic period (between January 2018 and June 2019). Only with regard to elective admissions, the difference is 1.2 million. Read more.

use of masks

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), announced that he may delay the release of the requirement for the use of masks against Covid-19 in closed environments. The expectation is that the city reaches 75% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule by the end of this week. Read more.

Change in plans

The pandemic has made women re-evaluate their lives and careers. This is what a Pearson survey conducted in six countries points out to understand how the Covid-19 scenario in the world has affected women’s lives both in their careers and in their personal lives. Read more.

