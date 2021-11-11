With Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro overcomes a shift and would have access to Serie A campaign | cruise

The “if” doesn’t exist in football. But it often indicates that a given choice would change the course of a path. That’s how it is with Cruzeiro and the late choice by Vanderlei Luxemburgo. With the coach, Fox makes access campaign and would be in the G-4 of Serie B.

The 2-0 victory over Brusque, at Mineirão, marked the coach’s 20th game with Raposa. There were 33 points won out of 60 possible. 55% utilization. Campaign to occupy, currently, the third place, in place of Avaí.

With the coach, there were 20 games. Cruzeiro won eight victories, lost three games and drew nine. The big problem was the amount of equality for the Fox. The team was the one that tied the most in the tournament, along with Vitória: 16 times. On this scoreboard, you lose more points than you win.

Therefore, Cruzeiro ended up not being able, until then, to even reach the G-10 of the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. Much less approach the fight for access. Fox has always been closer to the fight against relegation.

1 of 2 Luxembourg in Cruzeiro x Brusque — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Luxembourg in Cruzeiro x Brusque — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

He only escaped the crash by beating Brusque last Tuesday and reaching 46 points. For the second year in a row, an experienced coach (in 2020, it was Felipão), saved Cruzeiro from the fall, but was unable to bring it to access.