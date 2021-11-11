Woman discovers she has only 18 months to live after thinking “cough was Covid”

At 36, Jenny Weller began to suffer from severe coughing in late 2020, and when the problem continued into 2020, she thought it was Covid-19. However, when looking for a doctor after some time, the personal trainer found that she had eight malignant tumors and 18 months to live.

Despite never having smoked or drunk, the resident of West Sussex, England, was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2020. Doctors believe the disease started in 2019 and, in February 2021, it was found that Jenny he had only a few more months to live.

publicity

“Nobody wants to hear that they don’t have to live forever. But at the same time I am happy with my life. I got a lot of things I wanted to do”, tells the person.

Her cancer is unusual and was triggered by a mutation in the DNA of her lung cells. Basically, two genes that frequently copy each other and cause cancer cells merged and began to create the tumors that spread through the woman’s body.

Image: Reproduction/Social Media



Jenny still says that she used to have a cold at that time of year, so it didn’t surprise her. “It was just a very dry, irritating cough and it didn’t really affect me unless I tried hard,” she said. “If I played sports, I coughed, or when I was lying down trying to sleep, I coughed a lot – but other than that, it didn’t affect me much for a few months.”

As of March 2020, she came to believe she had Covid-19 and, like many people, avoided going to the doctor as the disease spread around the world. “No one was actually going to the doctor with just a cough at that time,” he vents.

I didn’t think the cough would change my life

“I had a horrible, horrible headache and was losing weight because I couldn’t keep my meals to a minimum. As soon as the lump appeared on my neck, I called my doctor for a telephone consultation and he invited me to have an exam”, he adds.

The account goes on: “It was the Monday in late August 2020, I had just taken the dog for a walk and I felt absolutely exhausted and collapsed on the couch.”

“I tried to go upstairs to go to the bathroom, but I passed out, fell downstairs and fell to the bottom,” he added. “I’m not sure how long I was there. So I tried to go and vomit in the kitchen, but I passed out again”, he adds.

Read too!

Jenny had seizures and was taken to the emergency room. After tests, it was found that the lung cancer had spread to the rest of her body and she needed brain surgery to remove a tumor the size of a golf ball.

“I had tolerated very invasive surgery and radiation therapy and in February I asked the doctor, ‘When will I get my life back? When can I get back to work? When can I drive? He said, ‘You must prepare yourself not to go back to your previous fitness and lifestyle levels,’” adds the woman.

Image: Reproduction/Social Media



“I thought, ‘This can’t be right, this is what I’ve been aiming for.’ So the doctor said, ‘Well, you have terminal cancer.’” he added. “This was the first time the word ‘terminal’ was used. I thought I had five or six years to live, but then she said that the expectation was one to two years and I was already six months old.”

Jenny is now focusing her efforts on targeting the type of cancer she has and raising funds for Brain Tumor Research and ALK-Positive charities. “I’m not focusing on what I’m going to leave behind, but on doing what I can while I’m still here in my life,” he concludes.

Via Yahoo

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!