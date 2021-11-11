Woman in Room with MC Kevin Gives New Statement to Police: ‘I Never Changed Version’ | Rio de Janeiro

Bianca Domingues, the woman who was with MC Kevin on the night of his death, arrived at the 16th PD (Barra da Tijuca) around 4:15 pm this Wednesday (10) to pay new clarifications about the case. The funkeiro died in May, after from the balcony of a hotel in Rio.

According to Bianca’s lawyer, Danilo Garcia de Andrade, the Civil Police wanted to verify whether an alleged witness appointed by Bianca Segundo Bianca, the Portuguese DJ of African origin Fernando Jimmy Junior, would have been a “planted witness”, which was denied in testimony.

Also according to the lawyer, Fernando Jimmy went to Bianca to claim that he had seen what happened with Kevin. Nonetheless, Bianca does not remember Fernando and the lawyer admits that he was unable to confirm the identity of this alleged witness.

“The prosecutor wanted to understand if we had planted the witness, Jimmy, how this witness had come to us and the reason for the delay in our presentation. The reason is that we were waiting for him (Jimmy) to hand over his passport, confirming his stay. in Rio de Janeiro on the date, but he never gave it to us. He sent a message stating that he was detained in Dubai and this was confirmed by the authorities. Much of the information that Jimmy brought helped to elucidate Bianca’s memory,” said the lawyer.

There is, however, according to the lawyer, evidence that Jimmy was, in fact, at the scene.

At the end of the statement, Bianca spoke to the press and stated that she had not changed her version. “There was no version change, I had my life affected, my life exposed, I had to drop out of college, my family was exposed,” she said.

She justified the difference between her first and second testimony due to the use of legal and illegal substances.

“It’s normal for a person to have a slightly damaged mind, but I never lied. I never changed my version, I said the same things as in August,” added Bianca, after being heard by the police.

Before being heard, the lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade had already stated that Bianca would reiterate the last testimony given.

“It is my client’s prerogative to give this testimony, she chose to speak to elucidate the fact out of respect for MC Kevin’s fans and family. She is very sure of what she saw and she will confirm the fight between Kevin and Victor,” he said.

Victor Elias Fontenelle is the MC VK.

Like Bianca, her lawyer said that the testimonies were not contradictory and that they are supplementary information.

“[No primeiro depoimento] She was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics that had been given to her. After the shock, she started to remember and explained everything to the police. She will repeat her statement,” he stated.

Bianca was heard in May, a few days after MC Kevin died.

At the time, she stated in testimony that Jhonatas Cruz, Kevin’s friend expelled from the room they were in, had returned to the scene moments before the accident. According to her, Jonathas said: “They’re coming, go moiá”.

The “warning” was quoted by Bianca to the police. O her testimony diverges from what Jhonatas himself said and also from the testimony of MC VK, who had sex with the model in the room where Kevin was (See similar and differing points from the testimonies below).

After the “warning” from Jonathas, according to Bianca, VK also told Kevin “to get out, as it goes moiá”. Kevin even called the model to the porch, but tried to go down a floor to, supposedly, escape from an eventual discovery by his wife that she was cheating on her, and ended up falling down.

MC Kevin’s widow, lawyer Deolane Bezerra, was with him at the hotel. She claimed that the two had had a misunderstanding and that she was sleeping waiting for him to arrive at the time of the accident.

Deolane also told police that he learned after the singer’s death that Kevin was in his friend’s room and had jumped off the porch after someone knocked on the door and he thought it might be her.

What happened in room 502

The narrative of Bianca, Jhonatas and VK coincides in the following points:

Kevin, VK and Jhonatas were on the beach when they met Bianca; VK entered the hotel with Bianca; Kevin went with security minutes later, and Jhonatas followed; Kevin asked Jhonatas to get a condom, which was given to VK; Jhonatas pretended to leave the room, spent time in the bathroom and hid in the curtains; Bianca realized the presence of Jhonatas, and Kevin ordered his friend to leave .

From there, the testimonies diverge:

What Bianca said: Jhonatas returns to the room and warns “that are coming there” and “that goes moiá” . VK sends Kevin “get out” . Kevin, however, calls the model to the porch: “Come here baby, I want to be with you.” she obeys and find Kevin leaning on the railing . Something, however, catches her eye, and she turns back to the bedroom. When he turns back to the balcony, Kevin is already passing the second leg to the outside . He then starts to descend, to the point where only his hands are visible. Kevin makes a move as if to give a boost . He falls.

Jhonatas returns to the room and warns and . VK sends Kevin . Kevin, however, calls the model to the porch: “Come here baby, I want to be with you.” she obeys and . Something, however, catches her eye, and she turns back to the bedroom. When he turns back to the balcony, . He then starts to descend, to the point where only his hands are visible. Kevin makes a move . He falls. What does VK say: He does not mention the return of Jhonatas, nor the “warning” . After breaking up with Bianca, VK goes to the bathroom to clean up. Kevin calls Bianca so they could stay just the two of them on the porch and closes the curtains. Three minutes later, when he opens the curtain, he sees Kevin on the porch railing, from the outside, and realizes when Kevin’s hands slip . The MC does not fall “straight”, away from the building, and hit something, like a roof, before hitting the ground.

. After breaking up with Bianca, VK goes to the bathroom to clean up. Kevin calls Bianca so they could stay just the two of them on the porch and closes the curtains. Three minutes later, when he opens the curtain, he sees Kevin on the porch railing, from the outside, and realizes . The MC does not fall “straight”, away from the building, and hit something, like a roof, before hitting the ground. What does Jhonatas say: Does not mention the second entry in the room . He leaves the hotel and goes to the beach, where VK warned him of the incident.

