Women who breastfed have less risk of having Alzheimer’s, study shows – 11/10/2021

A new study, published in the journal Evolution, Medicine and Public Health, led by researchers at the University of California (UCLA), showed that women over 50 who breastfed their babies are at less risk of developing cognitive problems, including Alzheimer’s disease compared to women who never breastfed.

The findings suggest that the act of breastfeeding may have a positive impact on performance in postmenopausal women, as well as long-term benefits for the mother’s brain.

Previously, it has been pointed out by other studies that there is a correlation between breastfeeding and a lower risk of developing other diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart problems. In this new research, scientists emphasize that the act of breastfeeding also helps to regulate stress, promotes bonding with the baby and reduces the risk of postpartum depression.

The study was conducted by analyzing data collected in clinical trials conducted over 12 weeks with 115 women who have already had children. They were separated into two groups: 64 reported being depressed and 51 reported having no symptoms of depression. The information collected showed that 65% of non-depressed women reported having breastfed, while this percentage was 44% among women with symptoms of depression.

On the other hand, cognitive tests showed that, regardless of the depressive condition, those who breastfed performed better in tests that measure learning, memory and information processing.