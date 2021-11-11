‘Women will be able to reproduce among themselves in the future’, says researcher

posted on 11/10/2021 8:58 PM / updated on 11/10/2021 9:06 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Universa)

In a conversation with Universa, the American researcher Melvin Konner, discussed issues involving the area of ​​study of cisgender people (individuals who identify with the biological sex) and also about human evolution. Graduated in medicine, neuroscience, anthropology and bioanthropology at Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), two renowned universities in the United States, Konner said that “women will be able to reproduce among themselves in the future”.

During the interview, the researcher also spoke about his book “women after all” — women after all, in Portuguese, released in 2015. In the work, Melvin says that women make the world a less violent and more inclusive place, while they conquer more spaces of power.

“In the book, I point out that women, in general, are less violent, more inclusive, less aggressive in their leadership style and more concerned about children and the planet. They also commit fewer sex crimes. There are studies showing that they govern with more transparency than men,” he stated.

He also claims that, in the near future, women will not need male participation to reproduce. “But luckily for us, most women seem to want to keep us around. Males originally evolved to increase the species’ genetic variety and we still serve that purpose, among others,” he said.