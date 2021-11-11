World has 4% drop in the number of deaths, says WHO

The planet registered a 4% drop in deaths by covid-19 in the last week, compared to the previous one, according to a balance released today by the WHO (World Health Organization).

According to an epidemiological bulletin presented today, in the same period evaluated, there was a 1% increase in new cases of infection by the new coronavirus.

In all, the WHO counted the notification of 48 thousand deaths and 3.1 million positive in the last seven days, according to the balance presented in Geneva, Switzerland.

Europe was the region that most fled from the global panorama, which reinforced the upward trend and the alert of the WHO representatives, with a rise of 7% in cases and 10% in deaths in the last week, compared to the previous week. .

There was also an increase in contagion in Africa, by 3%, while the number of deaths fell sharply, by 27%.

Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the world has counted nearly 250 million positive for the disease, and more than 5 million victims, according to the WHO.

The United States continues to be the country with the most daily weekly cases, with about 510 thousand in the last seven days, as happened throughout almost the entire pandemic, with the exception of the second quarter of this year, when India suffered strongly wave.

Russia, United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany close the group of the five most affected nations in the last seven days, with the latter showing a strong increase in contagion, with 29%, according to the WHO bulletin.