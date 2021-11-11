WOW! Mc Melody reveals bisexuality and desire to kiss global actress

Featured in the new generation of funk players, the singer Mc Melody revealed that there is not much taboo with your sexuality. The artist confessed that she is with other girls and even crushes on a famous actress.

In an interview for youtuber channel Dri Paz, the singer, who is 14 years old, was asked about her sexuality and was unconcerned about the matter: “I’m good, even Mel Maia… We’re there”.

Soon after, the presenter even had fun with the possible crush between the young artists, but soon after, the singer revealed that the chat between the two is not new.

“I’m not just… Who came up with the idea first was her. We’re in this together”, said Melody, owner of the hit No Batação. The case between the two was even confirmed by Bella Angel, sister of the singer, who was also part of the program and said she confirmed that the two had already stayed: “Already yes and always”.

The affair between Melody and Mel ended up going viral on social media, making the name of the two one of the most talked about subjects on twitter. Impacted by the information, Internet users had fun with the news.

Actress opened the game about controversy

But it seems that the fans’ joy didn’t last long. With all the repercussion of the interview, Mel Maia didn’t like to see her name involved in gossip on the social networks.

Through her Instagram profile, the global actress denied that she and Melody had an affair. Mel said that she was woken up with several messages on her networks, in addition to many calls from journalists.

“Good morning guys. I just wake up. Yesterday was not a good day for me, I had an anxiety crisis, I cried a lot. I had to take a medicine. Today I woke up better, but I woke up with messages from reporters on my WhatsApp, prints of gossip pages, my friends sending me prints of people commenting on my supposed hooking up with Melody. I didn’t understand where people got it until I got on social media and saw that Melody commented on a podcast that we stayed,” began the actress. “Guys, first of all: Melody and I have never even met in person. We didn’t have this opportunity, we don’t talk much and it was never talked about me participating in any clips with her and Luara, because I don’t participate in clips. Before continuing to clarify things, I haven’t talked to the advisor yet, I haven’t talked to my mother, I haven’t talked to anyone. I just woke up and saw what they sent me and I’m coming here to talk to you.”