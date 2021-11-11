Wright’s Vaccine Decision May Delay Recording

the footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sequence of black Panther, needed to be stopped after the actress Letitia Wright suffer an injury on set. However, according to the Hollywood Reporter, perhaps the production is delayed beyond the expectation of the recovery of Shuri’s interpreter.

This is because the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established, last Monday (8), that foreigners traveling to the country must have completed the vaccination course against COVID-19 and tested it before boarding. From the beginning of filming the film, Wright has been associated with anti-vax commentary — a position she never denied in her press releases. And, because of the injury, she returned to England, her native country. Therefore, it is possible that there will be, at the very least, discomfort when it’s time to return to the set in Atlanta, USA, in early 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, there is no forecast to postpone the release of the film.

Without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020, the sequel to one of the biggest hits in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU) will feature returns from Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman.

Filming began in June in Atlanta, according to producer Kevin Feige. the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is marked for November 11, 2022.

